Photos: Inside Rehearsals for MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN

You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, the new musical with music & lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Duncan Sheik and book by Leah Nanako Winkler, premiering off-Broadway at a brand-new venue – ‘The Night Egg’ at the Culture Club.

Based on the manga graphic novel “Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen” by Moyoco Anno and directed and choreographed by Tony, Olivier and Emmy Award-winner Rob Ashford, Memoirs will begin performances on Friday, September 25 with an opening night set for Thursday, October 15, and is set to play through Sunday, January 3, 2027.

Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen stars Sophia Anne Caruso as ‘Colette,’ Cory Jeacoma as ‘Léon,’ Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as ‘Nana,’ Andy Bakun as ‘Sakae,’ and Jenny Powers as ‘Madame,’ along with Leanne Antonio, Kailin Brown, Michael Everett, Elsa Keefe, Jaedynn Latter, Austin Lesch, Nika Lindsay, Caleb Marshall, Jessie Peltier, Michael Starr, and Thomas Winter.

Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen is the first manga to be developed into an American musical in the English language. The new musical will feature music supervision, vocal, and incidental music arrangements by Or Matias.

The creative team for Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen will include three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), eight-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costume design), Brian Tovar (lighting design), Tony Award winner Cody Spencer (sound design), and Tom Watson (hair & wig design). Casting is by The Telsey Office / Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

Photo credit: Nina Weservelt



The company of Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen in rehearsals

The company of Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen in rehearsals

The company of Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen in rehearsals

The company of Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen in rehearsals

The company of Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen in rehearsals

The company of Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen in rehearsals

The company of Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen in rehearsals

The company of Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen in rehearsals

The company of Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen in rehearsals

The company of Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen in rehearsals

The company of Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen in rehearsals

The company of Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen in rehearsals

The company of Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen in rehearsals

The company of Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen in rehearsals

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Related Stories 1 Duncan Sheik's MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN Will Premiere Off-Broadway

Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, a new musical with music & lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Duncan Sheik, will premiere off-Broadway at a brand-new venue, The Night Egg at the Culture Club. Learn more here!