Photos: Inside Rehearsal For The West End Premiere of BONNIE AND CLYDE

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the upcoming West End premiere of Bonnie and Clyde the Musical!

Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage will star as the titular Bonnie and Clyde.

They join the previously announced Natalie McQueen as 'Blanche Barrow' and George Maguire as 'Buck Barrow'. The full company includes Cleve September as 'Ted' and Ako Mitchell as 'Preacher', Pippa Winslow as 'Cumie Barrow/Governor Miriam Ferguson/Eleanore', Gracie Lai as 'Emma Parker/Stella', Alistair So as 'Sheriff Schmid', Alexander Evans as 'Henry Barrow/Deputy Johnson', Ross Dawes as 'Captain Frank Hamer', Barney Wilkinson as 'Bud/Archie' and swings Charlie McCullagh and Annie Guy. Casting for the roles of 'Trish' and Young 'Bonnie' and 'Clyde' to be announced.

The show opens at the Arts Theatre from Saturday 9 April 2022. Learn more at www.bonnieandclydemusical.com.