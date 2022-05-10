Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE LUCKY STAR

Producers Douglas Denoff & Beth Goldsmith, and 59E59 Theaters (Val Day, Artistic Director; Brian Beirne, Managing Director) present the Directors Company's production of The Lucky Star by Karen Hartman, directed by Noah Himmelstein (Rooted). The Lucky Star began previews on April 26, 2022 in Theater A and opened May 5 for a run through June 12, 2022.

The cast of The Lucky Star includes Skye Alyssa Friedman (Kimberly Akimbo) as Genka, Danny Gavigan (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) as Joseph, Nina Hellman (Greater Clements) as Mania, Eva Kaminsky (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Klara/Felicia, Alexa Shae Niziak (Matilda) as Luisa, Alexandra Silber (Indecent) as Dola/Vita, Mike Shapiro (Motel Cherry) as Salo/Blaustein, Steven Skybell (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish) as Richard, Sky Smith ("The Blacklist") as Craig, and Dale Soules ("Orange is the New Black") as Berta/Arnold. The understudies are Eliza Foss, Rachel Alana Handler and Noah Zachary.

The Lucky Star has had two critically acclaimed, sold-out runs under the title The Book of Joseph at the Everyman Theatre in Baltimore and at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, which first commissioned the play.

Like so many great mysteries, it all began in an attic with a dusty old suitcase... The discovery of a stash of over two hundred letters in three languages opens clues to an untold history in The Lucky Star-a gripping true story of resilience and determination, a family torn apart by war, fighting to emigrate, escape and survive. With scenes alternating between past and present, this mesmerizing, uplifting, and at times irreverent drama brings Richard Hollander's book, Every Day Lasts a Year: A Jewish Family's Correspondence from Poland to the stage, restoring a family's uncharted legacy.

The Lucky Star features scenic design by Daniel Ettinger (The Importance of Being Earnest), costume design by David Burdick (Flyin' West), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Little Shop of Horrors), sound design by Elisheba Ittoop (The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe), wig & hair design by Tommy Kurzman (Macbeth, Mrs. Doubtfire) and projection design by Catie Hevner (In Transit). General Management is by Michalos Theatrical Mgmt. Associate Director, Heather Arnson. Casting is by Stephanie Klapper Casting, .

The performance schedule for The Lucky Star is as follows: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:00pm, Saturday - Sunday at 2:00pm.

Tickets to The Lucky Star begin at $25 and are on sale now at theluckystarplay.com. Discounts for groups of 10+ are available at theatre4groups.com or by calling 212-265-8500.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas