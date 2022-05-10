Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE LUCKY STAR
The show opened on May 5 for a run through June 12, 2022.
Producers Douglas Denoff & Beth Goldsmith, and 59E59 Theaters (Val Day, Artistic Director; Brian Beirne, Managing Director) present the Directors Company's production of The Lucky Star by Karen Hartman, directed by Noah Himmelstein (Rooted). The Lucky Star began previews on April 26, 2022 in Theater A and opened May 5 for a run through June 12, 2022.
The cast of The Lucky Star includes Skye Alyssa Friedman (Kimberly Akimbo) as Genka, Danny Gavigan (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) as Joseph, Nina Hellman (Greater Clements) as Mania, Eva Kaminsky (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Klara/Felicia, Alexa Shae Niziak (Matilda) as Luisa, Alexandra Silber (Indecent) as Dola/Vita, Mike Shapiro (Motel Cherry) as Salo/Blaustein, Steven Skybell (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish) as Richard, Sky Smith ("The Blacklist") as Craig, and Dale Soules ("Orange is the New Black") as Berta/Arnold. The understudies are Eliza Foss, Rachel Alana Handler and Noah Zachary.
The Lucky Star has had two critically acclaimed, sold-out runs under the title The Book of Joseph at the Everyman Theatre in Baltimore and at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, which first commissioned the play.
Like so many great mysteries, it all began in an attic with a dusty old suitcase... The discovery of a stash of over two hundred letters in three languages opens clues to an untold history in The Lucky Star-a gripping true story of resilience and determination, a family torn apart by war, fighting to emigrate, escape and survive. With scenes alternating between past and present, this mesmerizing, uplifting, and at times irreverent drama brings Richard Hollander's book, Every Day Lasts a Year: A Jewish Family's Correspondence from Poland to the stage, restoring a family's uncharted legacy.
The Lucky Star features scenic design by Daniel Ettinger (The Importance of Being Earnest), costume design by David Burdick (Flyin' West), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Little Shop of Horrors), sound design by Elisheba Ittoop (The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe), wig & hair design by Tommy Kurzman (Macbeth, Mrs. Doubtfire) and projection design by Catie Hevner (In Transit). General Management is by Michalos Theatrical Mgmt. Associate Director, Heather Arnson. Casting is by Stephanie Klapper Casting, .
The performance schedule for The Lucky Star is as follows: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:00pm, Saturday - Sunday at 2:00pm.
Tickets to The Lucky Star begin at $25 and are on sale now at theluckystarplay.com. Discounts for groups of 10+ are available at theatre4groups.com or by calling 212-265-8500.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Douglas Denoff and Richard Hollander
Douglas Dendoff and Joel Grey
Joel Grey and Noah Himmelstein
Noah Himmelstein and Family
Nicholas Spitzman and Kiah Denson
Jamison Scott and Matthew Lombardo
Rachel Handler, Noah Zachary and Eliza Foss
Paten Hughes and Margaret Colin
Douglas Denoff, Paten Hughes and Margaret Colin
Noah Himmelstein and Karen Hartman
Noah Himmelstein and Karen Hartman
Karen Hartman, Richard Hollander and Noah Himmelstein
Todd London, Karen Hartman and son
Skye Alyssa Friedman and Alexa Shae Niziak
Eva Kaminsky, Alexandra Silber, Nina Hellman and Mike Shapiro
Dale Soules and Sky Smith
Danny Gavigan and Steven Skybell
Eva Kaminsky, Alexandra Silber, Dale Soules, Danny Gavigan and Steven Skybell
Alexandra Silber, Dale Soules, Danny Gavigan, Steven Skybell and Sky Smith
Skye Alyssa Friedman, Eva Kaminsky, Alexandra Silber, Dale Soules, Danny Gavigan, Steven Skybell, Sky Smith, Nina Hellman, Mike Shapiro and Alexa Shae Niziak
Skye Alyssa Friedman, Eva Kaminsky, Alexandra Silber, Dale Soules, Danny Gavigan, Steven Skybell, Sky Smith, Nina Hellman, Mike Shapiro and Alexa Shae Niziak
Alexandra Silber, Dale Soules, Danny Gavigan, Noah Himmelstein, Karen Hartman and Steven Skybell
Skye Alyssa Friedman, Eva Kaminsky, Alexandra Silber, Dale Soules, Noah Himmelstein, Danny Gavigan, Richard Hollander, Steven Skybell, Karen Hartman, Sky Smith, Nina Hellman, Mike Shapiro and Alexa Shae Niziak
Steven Skybell and Richard Hollander
Michael Cole and Steven Skybell
Joanne Borts, Steven Skybell and Rachel Zatcoff
Danny Gavigan and Steven Skybell
Danny Gavigan, Steven Skybell and Sky Smith
Danny Gavigan, Steven Skybell and Sky Smith
Skye Alyssa Friedman, Eva Kaminsky and Alexa Shae Niziak
Richard Hollander and Dale Soules
Karen Hartman and Noah Himmelstein
Steven Skybell, Karen Hartman and Noah Himmelstein
Micaela Diamond, Sky Smith and Skye Alyssa Friedman
Steven Skybell, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Danny Gavigan and Eva Kaminsky
Dale Soules and Noah Himmelstein
Dale Soules and Steven Skybell
Cast and Creative Team of "Lucky Star"