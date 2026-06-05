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Photos: Inside Opening Night of GIRL, INTERRUPTED

The production will now run through Sunday, June 28.

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The world premiere production of Girl, Interrupted written by Martyna Majok and based on the memoir by Susanna Kaysen, has officially opened at The Public Theater. The new stage adaptation features music by Aimee Mann, with choreography by Sonya Tayeh and direction by Jo Bonney. The production will now run through Sunday, June 28. Check out photos from opening night below!

Read the reviews for Girl, Interrupted.

Based on Susanna Kaysen’s bestselling memoir, this empowering new theatrical production features original music by two-time Grammy Award winner Aimee Mann, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, and direction by Tony Award nominee Jo Bonney. When Susanna admits herself to a psychiatric hospital, following a 15-minute session with a doctor she’d never met, she forms unexpected bonds with the young women inside as they search for connection and a way forward. Raw and unapologetic, this new play with music reveals that the people who witness our darkest moments are often those who truly see us. 

The complete cast includes Leela Bassuk (Understudy), Ta’Rea Campbell (Valerie), Gabi Campo (Tori), Juliana Canfield (Susanna), Eileen Doan (Understudy), Manoel Felciano (The Male Presence), King Princess (Lisa), Gunnar Manchester (Understudy), Mia Pak (Grace), Katherine Reis (Daisy), Anna Roman (Understudy), Sally Shaw (Polly), Emily Skinner (Dr. Wick), Rachel Stern (Understudy), and Lauren Jeanne Thomas (Judy/Musician).

 Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



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