Video: GIRL, INTERRUPTED At The Public Theater- First Look





Check out video highlights of the world premiere production of Girl, Interrupted at The Public Theater NY, written by Martyna Majok and based on the memoir by Susanna Kaysen.

The new stage adaptation features music by Aimee Mann, with choreography by Sonya Tayeh and direction by Jo Bonney. Girl, Interrupted will begin performances in The Public’s Martinson Hall on Wednesday, May 13 with a Joseph Papp Free Performance. The production will now run through Sunday, June 28 with an official opening night on Thursday, June 4.

Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Martyna Majok brings Girl, Interrupted to The Public for its stirring world premiere. Based on Susanna Kaysen’s bestselling memoir, this empowering new theatrical production features original music by two-time Grammy Award winner Aimee Mann, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, and direction by Tony Award nominee Jo Bonney. When Susanna admits herself to a psychiatric hospital, following a 15-minute session with a doctor she’d never met, she forms unexpected bonds with the young women inside as they search for connection and a way forward. Raw and unapologetic, this new play with music reveals that the people who witness our darkest moments are often those who truly see us.