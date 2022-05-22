Photos: Inside Look at The 2nd Annual Biggie Dinner Gala

Presented by Lexus and Pepsi, Lil Kim honored the iconic rapper in true New York City fashion with a star studded event that paid homage to B.I.G. The biggest names in hip hop gathered last night, Friday May 20th, 2022 to celebrate what would be Biggie's 50th birthday. The 2nd Annual Biggie Dinner Gala at Guastavino's (409 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022) honored Biggie's legacy with a star studded black tie gala and concert with performances of Biggie's most insatiable hits.

Industry titans and family members including Lil' Kim, Lil' Cease, Junior M.A.F.I.A., CJ Wallace, T'yanna Wallace, Fat Joe, Havoc, Sway, Smif-N-Wessun, Tek and Steele, Prayah, Ceaser Emanuel of Black Ink Crew, and more gathered to celebrate B.I.G.

Featuring performances of Biggie's most insatiable hits, the night truly honored Biggie who is widely considered the greatest rapper of all time. Biggie's contribution reverberates through hip hop- inspiring countless generations. His prolific legacy is emblazed in pop culture history. Long live B.I.G!

Fans can get a behind the scenes look at the explosive event tonight (May 21, 2022) at 7PM on Biggie Smalls (@thenotoriousbig) and Lil' Kim's (@lilkimthequeenbee) official Instagram pages and Lil Kim's YouTube. The event was powered by Culture Creative, the Black-owned Emmy Award Winning agency established to connect brands with emerging cultural marketing places through new and innovative ways of authentic storytelling.

Take a look at the event below!

Photo Credits: Jamel Martin Of JMartinvisuals