Photos: Inside Huey Lewis' Sardi's Caricature Celebration

Huey Lewis was placed on the Sardi’s Walls of Broadway fame with his portrait at an unveiling by Max Klimavicius, owner of Sardi’s.

See photos below!

Huey was represented on Broadway this season with the musical The Heart of Rock and Roll but he also made his Broadaway acting debut as Billy Flynn in Chicago in 2005 where the iconic Grammy Award wining rocker fell in love with the Broadway community. Many of The Heart of Rock and Roll’s creative and cast came out to congratulate him!

Photo credit: Tricia Baron

