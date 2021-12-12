Photos: Inside DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Reopening Night on Broadway!

The Tony, Grammy and Oliver Award-winning global sensation Dear Evan Hansen celebrated its long-awaited return to Broadway's Music Box Theatre last night, marking the final Broadway show to make its return this year. BroadwayWorld was there to take you inside the night! The show, which last played on Broadway 639 days ago, welcomed surprise guests including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and the frontline workers from the Northwell Health Nurse Choir in a surprise pop-up performance.

Dear Evan Hansen lead producer Stacey Mindich and the show's director Michael Greif welcomed audience members back to the Music Box Theatre before bringing Majority Leader Schumer on stage for special remarks.

In his speech, Majority Leader Schumer said, "This is the 32nd and last show to reopen on Broadway. We love Broadway, we love New York, we love the arts, and all three are back!

At the end of the performance, following a prolonged standing ovation, Dear Evan Hansen stars Jordan Fisher and Jessica Phillips thanked audiences for supporting live theater and being part of the historic evening. Audience (and cast) members were then treated to a surprise performance of show's Act 1 anthem "You Will Be Found," by the Northwell Health Nurse Choir, who gained renown earlier this year when they sang the song on NBC's hit show "America's Got Talent."

Photos by Bruce Glikas



U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York



Producer Stacey Mindich and Director Michael Greif



Producer Stacey Mindich and Director Michael Greif and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York



U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York



David Jeffrey, Ivan Hernandez, Christiane Knoll, Gabrielle Carrubba, Jordan Fisher, Jessica Phillips, Phoebe Koyabe and Jared Goldsmith



David Jeffrey



Phoebe Koyabe



Jared Goldsmith



Ivan Hernandez

Christiane Noll



Christiane Noll and Gabrielle Carrubba



Jessica Phillips



Jordan Fisher



Gabrielle Carrubba and Jordan Fisher



Gabrielle Carrubba, Jordan Fisher, Jessica Phillips and Christiane Noll



David Jeffrey, Ivan Hernandez, Christiane Noll, Gabrielle Carrubba, Jordan Fisher, Jessica Phillips, Phoebe Koyabe and Jared Goldsmith and full cast



Jordan Fisher and Jessica Phillips



Jordan Fisher



David Jeffrey, Ivan Hernandez, Christiane Noll, Gabrielle Carrubba, Jordan Fisher, Jessica Phillips, Phoebe Koyabe and Jared Goldsmith and full cast



Gabrielle Carrubba and Jordan Fisher



Ivan Hernandez, Gabrielle Carrubba, Zachary Noah Piser, Jordan Fisher, Jessica Phillips and Christiane Noll