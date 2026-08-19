Photos: Hillary Clinton Attends THE REAL IVANOV Off-Broadway

Hillary Clinton attended the first preview of The Real Ivanov on Monday, August 17, 2026, where she met members of the cast and creative team including the play’s star Sam Underwood. See photos!

Running at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater through September 19, 2026, this 100-minute adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s first staged play, Ivanov, is by writer and Chekhov scholar Laura Strausfeld who also directs. Strausfeld’s faithful and fast-paced adaptation centers the comedy in Chekhov’s prescient play about living with despair. Tickets are now on sale at www.realivanov.com.

In the course of a year, Nikolai Ivanov—mid-30s, once charismatic and admired—has become overwhelmed and depressed. Everyone around him thinks they know why. Ivanov isn't convinced. This gripping adaptation captures the central insight of Chekhov’s first masterpiece: misunderstanding one another is both comic and calamitous.

The ensemble cast of The Real Ivanov also includes Sam Adegoke (“Dynasty”) as Borkin, Ivory Aquino (ABC’s “When We Rise”) as Anna, Spencer Aste (Bedlam, Axis Theatre) as Lebedev, William DeMeritt as Kosyk, Elijah Guo as Dr. Lvov, Jordan Lage (Glengarry Glen Ross, American Buffalo) as Count Shabyelsky, Sarah Long as Zinaida, Amelia Mason as Sasha, Soph Metcalf (Machinal, Slaughter City) as Avdotya, and Kimberlee Walker as Babakina in addition to understudies Aubyn Heglie and Brendan Titley.

The running time is 100 minutes with no intermission.



Photo credit: Shawn Salley

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