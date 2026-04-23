Photos: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Heads Into Rehearsal

The cast and creative team of HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY is heading into rehearsals to bring the steamy love story of two hockey players to the stage! Check out photos of the full cast below!

Written by Dylan MarcAurele and directed by Kliffer, performances begin on Tuesday, May 12 at the 6th Floor Theater at The Culture Club at 530 West 27th St (formerly The McKittrick Hotel) ahead of an official opening night on Tuesday, May 26 for 8-weeks only.

As previously announced, the production will star Jay Armstrong Johnson as ‘Ilya Rozanov’ and Jimin Moon as ‘Shane Hollander’ with Ryann Redmond, Cherry Torres, and Ryan Duncan rounding out the ensemble. Standbys are Shelby Acosta and Daniel Brackett.

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom.

Relive all of the moments from the show that made you wet (with tears) up close on the small-stage by an incredible cast of Broadway actors who thought they were auditioning to be in Season 2. Sporting a bop-infused score, scene-stealing cameos by characters like "Rose Landry" and "Ilya's Ass", and time jumps absolutely no one can keep track of, audiences will find themselves hot, bothered, and probably saying, "....Girl!"

Because with love, sometimes it comes when you least expect it... and sometimes, it comes hands-free. So, grab a Canada Dry and join us for this hot and steamy romp!

The creative team for Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody includes Dylan MarcAurele (Book, Music, Lyrics and Orchestrations), Alan Kliffer (Direction), Brooke & Tiffany Engen (Choreography), Mateo Chavez (Music Direction), Sully Ross (Scenic Design), Brendan McCann (Costume Design), Devin Cameron (Lighting Design), Germán Martinez (Sound Design), and Ann James (Intimacy Coordinator/Sensitivity Specialist).

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody is produced by Klif Entertainment.

Photo Credit: Jimi Sweet

Jay Armstrong Johnson and Jimin Moon

The Company of HEATED RIVALRY: THE PARODY MUSICAL

The Company of HEATED RIVALRY: THE PARODY MUSICAL

The Company of HEATED RIVALRY: THE PARODY MUSICAL

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming