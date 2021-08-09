Photos: HAMILTON Stages Special Invited Dress Rehearsal at the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

On Sunday evening, an excited audience poured through the doors of the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco for a special invited dress rehearsal of the "And Peggy Company" of Hamilton! Go inside the special event below!

In celebration of the show's return to BroadwaySF, the show's producer, Jeffrey Seller, welcomed the audience, which was comprised of first responders and essential workers. Guests also received a gift on their chair, courtesy of the Hamilton company.

Audience members were required to wear mask as part of BroadwaySF's Covid protocols.

BroadwaySF is the only place in the Western Hemisphere right now where Hamilton is playing and its only the 2nd Broadway show to open on the road.

HAMILTON's BroadwaySF run will begin tomorrow, August 10, and will continue through September 5, 2021. Learn more here.