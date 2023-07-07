Photos: HADESTOWN Cast Visits 'The Hadestown Heart' On View At SKY BLOOM At Edge Hudson Yards

Sky Bloom, an exciting new floral immersive experience takes over Edge at Hudson Yards through September 4.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

The cast of the Tony Award-winning musical "Hadestown" recently made a visit to Edge at Hudson Yards, the highest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere. As part of their visit, the talented ensemble had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the enchanting atmosphere of "The Hadestown Heart," a stunning rose heart sculpture that will be on display at Edge throughout the entire duration of Sky Bloom. See photos of their visit below!

"The Hadestown Heart" beautifully symbolizes the show's poignant themes of love, sacrifice, and redemption. Crafted entirely from intricate rose petals, this remarkable sculpture offers a unique connection between the immersive world of "Hadestown" and the breathtaking heights of Edge.

Sky Bloom – Exciting new floral immersive experience taking over the sky deck through September 4. With changing arrangements throughout the summer months created by Ivie Joy Flowers, visitors will feel like they are stepping into a floral cloud of flowers of all shapes, sizes and colors including garden roses, ranunculus, poppies, and wisteria, all while taking in unparalleled 360-degree views of New York City’s iconic skyline.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Edge  

Malcolm Armwood, Brit West, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Tom Hewitt, Emily Afton

Malcolm Armwood, Brit West, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Tom Hewitt, Emily Afton

Malcolm Armwood, Brit West, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Tom Hewitt, Emily Afton

Malcolm Armwood, Brit West, Emily Afton, Tom Hewitt, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney



