Photos: Go Inside the Soundcheck for ROCKERS ON BROADWAY

The concert honored the critically acclaimed, multi-platinum artist Melissa Etheridge, and Rick French, chairman of The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation.
POPULAR
Rockers On Broadway, an annual music event raising money for charities that include pre-professional training and scholarships in the performing arts, celebrated its 30th Anniversary on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 8 pm at Sony Hall. The concert honored the critically acclaimed, multi-platinum artist Melissa Etheridge, and Rick French, chairman of The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation.
Check out photos from the soundcheck below!
This year's Rockers On Broadway concert featured two-time Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris, (The Who's Tommy, Assassins, Sweeney Todd, Fun Home); Tony Award nominee Will Chase (Rent, The Mystery Of Edwin Drood, Kiss Me Kate); Ryann Redmond (Bring It On, Frozen, Once Upon A One More Time); Apollo Levine (MJ The Musical); and Morgan James (The Addams Family, Godspell, Motown The Musical) Singer/Songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, two-time Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis (Rock & Roll Man, Jekyll & Hyde, Rock Of Ages: American Idol) special guest, Simon Kirke (Bad Company, Free), and more!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
KT Tunstall
KT Tunstall
KT Tunstall
Lauren Pritchard and KT Tunstall
John Putnam, Kevin Kuhn and Gary Bristol
Emily Pandal, Nick Prez and Sam Graham
Isabelle Gottfried and Donnie Kehr
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel and Donnie Kehr
Molly Russo
Molly Russo
Molly Russo
Nick Fradiani and Mitchell Keller
Samantha Parrish and Nick Prez
Samantha Parrish
Sylvia Smith, Avery Rehl and Reese Rehl
Sylvia Smith
Avery Rehl
Reese Rehl
Sylvia Smith, Avery Rehl and Reese Rehl
Claudia Fabella, Sylvia Snith, GG Roberts-Nguyen, Audrey Simone Winters, Jurnee Swan and Matteo Russo
Simon Kirke
Simon Kirke
Kamesh Nagarajan, Emily Pandal and Sam Graham
Simon Kirke
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You