Photos: Go Inside the Soundcheck for ROCKERS ON BROADWAY

The concert honored the critically acclaimed, multi-platinum artist Melissa Etheridge, and Rick French, chairman of The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

Rockers On Broadway, an annual music event raising money for charities that include pre-professional training and scholarships in the performing arts, celebrated its 30th Anniversary on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 8 pm at Sony Hall. The concert honored the critically acclaimed, multi-platinum artist Melissa Etheridge, and Rick French, chairman of The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation.

Check out photos from the soundcheck below!

This year's Rockers On Broadway concert featured two-time Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris, (The Who's Tommy, Assassins, Sweeney Todd, Fun Home); Tony Award nominee Will Chase (Rent, The Mystery Of Edwin Drood, Kiss Me Kate); Ryann Redmond (Bring It On, Frozen, Once Upon A One More Time); Apollo Levine (MJ The Musical); and Morgan James (The Addams Family, Godspell, Motown The Musical) Singer/Songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, two-time Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis (Rock & Roll Man, Jekyll & Hyde, Rock Of Ages: American Idol) special guest, Simon Kirke (Bad Company, Free), and more!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Mitchell Keller
Mitchell Keller

Ryann Redmond
Ryann Redmond

Lauren Pritchard
Lauren Pritchard

Lauren Pritchard
Lauren Pritchard

Isabelle Gottfried
Isabelle Gottfried

Isabelle Gottfried
Isabelle Gottfried

Lucas Corrubia
Lucas Corrubia

Lucas Corrubia
Lucas Corrubia

John Clancy
John Clancy

KT Tunstall
KT Tunstall

KT Tunstall
KT Tunstall

KT Tunstall
KT Tunstall

Lauren Pritchard and KT Tunstall
Lauren Pritchard and KT Tunstall

John Putnam, Kevin Kuhn and Gary Bristol
John Putnam, Kevin Kuhn and Gary Bristol

Ryann Redmond
Ryann Redmond

Lauren Pritchard
Lauren Pritchard

Lauren Pritchard
Lauren Pritchard

Henry Aronson
Henry Aronson

Emily Pandal, Nick Prez and Sam Graham
Emily Pandal, Nick Prez and Sam Graham

Isabelle Gottfried and Donnie Kehr
Isabelle Gottfried and Donnie Kehr

Tommy Byrnes
Tommy Byrnes

Tony Bruno
Tony Bruno

Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel

Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel

Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel

Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel

Alexa Ray Joel and Donnie Kehr
Alexa Ray Joel and Donnie Kehr

Ty Taylor
Ty Taylor

Ty Taylor
Ty Taylor

Ty Taylor
Ty Taylor

Molly Russo
Molly Russo

Molly Russo
Molly Russo

Molly Russo
Molly Russo

Apollo Levine
Apollo Levine

Apollo Levine
Apollo Levine

Apollo Levine
Apollo Levine

Henry Aronson
Henry Aronson

Michael Cerveris
Michael Cerveris

Michael Cerveris
Michael Cerveris

Michael Cerveris
Michael Cerveris

Nick Fradiani and Mitchell Keller
Nick Fradiani and Mitchell Keller

Nick Fradiani
Nick Fradiani

Nick Fradiani
Nick Fradiani

Samantha Parrish and Nick Prez
Samantha Parrish and Nick Prez

Samantha Parrish
Samantha Parrish

Nick Prez
Nick Prez

Nick Prez
Nick Prez

Nick Prez
Nick Prez

Sylvia Smith, Avery Rehl and Reese Rehl
Sylvia Smith, Avery Rehl and Reese Rehl

Sylvia Smith
Sylvia Smith

Avery Rehl
Avery Rehl

Reese Rehl
Reese Rehl

Sylvia Smith, Avery Rehl and Reese Rehl
Sylvia Smith, Avery Rehl and Reese Rehl

Photos: Go Inside the Soundcheck for ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Claudia Fabella, Sylvia Snith, GG Roberts-Nguyen, Audrey Simone Winters, Jurnee Swan and Matteo Russo

Pomme Koch
Pomme Koch

Pomme Koch
Pomme Koch

Simon Kirke
Simon Kirke

Simon Kirke
Simon Kirke

Kamesh Nagarajan, Emily Pandal and Sam Graham
Kamesh Nagarajan, Emily Pandal and Sam Graham

Simon Kirke
Simon Kirke

Shayna Steele
Shayna Steele



2023 Regional Awards


