Photos: Go Inside Roundabout's 2024 Gala, Honoring Kenny Leon and the Rudin Family

The evening was hosted at The Ziegfeld Ballroom.
Just last night, Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated its 2024 Gala, honoring Kenny Leon and The Rudin Family.
The evening honored Mr. Leon for his contribution to the theater with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre, named after the late Jason Robards for his longstanding relationship with Roundabout and memorable body of stage work.
The Rudin Family was celebrated with the Ovation Award for Excellence in Philanthropy, given to those who are committed to growing New York City arts and culture and promoting the essential work of a cultural not-for-profit. Samantha Rudin Earls-co-CEO with brother Michael Rudin of the real estate management and development firm, Rudin Management-serves on Roundabout's Board of Directors, as well the Generation Roundabout Ambassador Council.
Special guests included: Kelsey Grammer, Katie Holmes, Lauren Ridloff, Alex Borstein, Anna Chlumsky, Rose Byrne, Blair Underwood, Vanessa Williams, LaChanze, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Danny Burstein, and more.
All proceeds benefit Roundabout's many programs, including Education at Roundabout, which offers nationally recognized programs that use the stimulating power of the arts to inspire, engage, and promote social equity.
BroadwayWorld has on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the star-studded red carpet below.
Kelsey Grammar
Johannes Worsoe, Regis Worsoe
Jamie deRoy, Richard Maltby, Jr.
Beth Rudin DeWoody, Matt Dillon, Fiona Rudin
Marc Murphy, Pamela Schein Murphy
Samantha Rudin Earls, Elle Earls, David Earls
William Rudin, Samantha Rudin Earls, Elle Earls, David Earls, Eric Rudin
LaChanze
Melba Wilson
Mark Levine
Michael Rudin, Sabrina Rudin
Deborah Breevort, Chuck Cooper
Pat Battle, Nittin Lal
Danny Burstein, George Dvorsky
Kitty Patterson Kempner, Thomas Kempner
Diane Tuft, Tom Tuft
Dr. Taylor W. Lawrence, Dr. Ryan P. Shelhamer
Adam Gwon, Amy Witting
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Rick Hall
Blair Underwood, Paris Underwood
David Alan Grier, Sade Lythcott
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker
Tiffany Nichole Green, York Walker
Gingi WIngard, Dr. Jason Wingard
Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewack
Lilli Cooper, Paul McLoughlin
David Hyde Pierce, Brian Hargrove
Katie Finneran, Codi Ainey
