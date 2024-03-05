Photos: Go Inside Roundabout's 2024 Gala, Honoring Kenny Leon and the Rudin Family

The evening was hosted at The Ziegfeld Ballroom.

By: Mar. 05, 2024
Just last night, Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated its 2024 Gala, honoring Kenny Leon and The Rudin Family.

The evening honored Mr. Leon for his contribution to the theater with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre, named after the late Jason Robards for his longstanding relationship with Roundabout and memorable body of stage work.

The Rudin Family was celebrated with the Ovation Award for Excellence in Philanthropy, given to those who are committed to growing New York City arts and culture and promoting the essential work of a cultural not-for-profit. Samantha Rudin Earls-co-CEO with brother Michael Rudin of the real estate management and development firm, Rudin Management-serves on Roundabout's Board of Directors, as well the Generation Roundabout Ambassador Council.

Special guests included: Kelsey Grammer, Katie Holmes, Lauren Ridloff, Alex Borstein, Anna Chlumsky, Rose Byrne, Blair Underwood, Vanessa Williams, LaChanze, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Danny Burstein, and more.

All proceeds benefit Roundabout's many programs, including Education at Roundabout, which offers nationally recognized programs that use the stimulating power of the arts to inspire, engage, and promote social equity.

BroadwayWorld has on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the star-studded red carpet below.


Kelsey Grammar
Kelsey Grammar

Kelsey Grammar
Kelsey Grammar

Erik Bottcher
Erik Bottcher

Erik Bottcher
Erik Bottcher

Kenny Leon
Kenny Leon

Kenny Leon
Kenny Leon

Johannes Worsoe, Regis Worsoe
Johannes Worsoe, Regis Worsoe

Johannes Worsoe, Regis Worsoe
Johannes Worsoe, Regis Worsoe

Scott Ellis
Scott Ellis

Scott Ellis
Scott Ellis

Jamie deRoy, Richard Maltby, Jr.
Jamie deRoy, Richard Maltby, Jr.

Jamie deRoy, Richard Maltby, Jr.
Jamie deRoy, Richard Maltby, Jr.

Beth Rudin DeWoody, Matt Dillon, Fiona Rudin
Beth Rudin DeWoody, Matt Dillon, Fiona Rudin

Beth Rudin DeWoody, Matt Dillon, Fiona Rudin
Beth Rudin DeWoody, Matt Dillon, Fiona Rudin

Matt Dillon
Matt Dillon

Matt Dillon
Matt Dillon

Marc Murphy, Pamela Schein Murphy
Marc Murphy, Pamela Schein Murphy

Marc Murphy, Pamela Schein Murphy
Marc Murphy, Pamela Schein Murphy

Chip Zien
Chip Zien

Chip Zien
Chip Zien

Sierra Boggess
Sierra Boggess

Sierra Boggess
Sierra Boggess

Samantha Rudin Earls, Elle Earls, David Earls
Samantha Rudin Earls, Elle Earls, David Earls

Samantha Rudin Earls, Elle Earls, David Earls
Samantha Rudin Earls, Elle Earls, David Earls

William Rudin, Samantha Rudin Earls, Elle Earls, David Earls, Eric Rudin
William Rudin, Samantha Rudin Earls, Elle Earls, David Earls, Eric Rudin

LaChanze
LaChanze

LaChanze
LaChanze

Melba Wilson
Melba Wilson

Melba Wilson
Melba Wilson

Fiona Rudin, Eric Rudin
Fiona Rudin, Eric Rudin

Fiona Rudin, Eric Rudin
Fiona Rudin, Eric Rudin

Vanessa Williams
Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams
Vanessa Williams

Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne

Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne

Jenn Lyon
Jenn Lyon

Jenn Lyon
Jenn Lyon

Michael Emerson
Michael Emerson

Michael Emerson
Michael Emerson

Mark Levine
Mark Levine

Mark Levine
Mark Levine

Michael Rudin, Sabrina Rudin
Michael Rudin, Sabrina Rudin

Michael Rudin, Sabrina Rudin
Michael Rudin, Sabrina Rudin

Theresa Rebeck, John Weidman
Theresa Rebeck, John Weidman

Theresa Rebeck, John Weidman
Theresa Rebeck, John Weidman

Lucy DeVito, Megan Hill
Lucy DeVito, Megan Hill

Lucy DeVito, Megan Hill
Lucy DeVito, Megan Hill

Andrea Martin
Andrea Martin

Andrea Martin
Andrea Martin

Deborah Breevort, Chuck Cooper
Deborah Breevort, Chuck Cooper

Deborah Breevort, Chuck Cooper
Deborah Breevort, Chuck Cooper

Pat Battle, Nittin Lal
Pat Battle, Nittin Lal

Pat Battle, Nittin Lal
Pat Battle, Nittin Lal

Anna Chlumsky
Anna Chlumsky

Anna Chlumsky
Anna Chlumsky

Danny Kornfeld
Danny Kornfeld

Danny Kornfeld
Danny Kornfeld

Danny Burstein, George Dvorsky
Danny Burstein, George Dvorsky

Danny Burstein, George Dvorsky
Danny Burstein, George Dvorsky

Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming

Bill Heck, Maggie Lacey
Bill Heck, Maggie Lacey

Bill Heck, Maggie Lacey
Bill Heck, Maggie Lacey

Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming

Kitty Patterson Kempner, Thomas Kempner
Kitty Patterson Kempner, Thomas Kempner

Kitty Patterson Kempner, Thomas Kempner
Kitty Patterson Kempner, Thomas Kempner

Diane Tuft, Tom Tuft
Diane Tuft, Tom Tuft

Diane Tuft, Tom Tuft
Diane Tuft, Tom Tuft

Dr. Taylor W. Lawrence, Dr. Ryan P. Shelhamer
Dr. Taylor W. Lawrence, Dr. Ryan P. Shelhamer

Dr. Taylor W. Lawrence, Dr. Ryan P. Shelhamer
Dr. Taylor W. Lawrence, Dr. Ryan P. Shelhamer

Adam Gwon, Amy Witting
Adam Gwon, Amy Witting

Adam Gwon, Amy Witting
Adam Gwon, Amy Witting

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Rick Hall
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Rick Hall

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Rick Hall
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Rick Hall

John Patrick Shanley
John Patrick Shanley

John Patrick Shanley
John Patrick Shanley

Betsy Wolfe
Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe
Betsy Wolfe

Blair Underwood, Paris Underwood
Blair Underwood, Paris Underwood

Blair Underwood, Paris Underwood
Blair Underwood, Paris Underwood

David Alan Grier, Sade Lythcott
David Alan Grier, Sade Lythcott

David Alan Grier
David Alan Grier

David Alan Grier
David Alan Grier

Sade Lythcott
Sade Lythcott

Sade Lythcott
Sade Lythcott

Richard Kind
Richard Kind

Richard Kind
Richard Kind

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker

Julie White
Julie White

Julie White
Julie White

Tiffany Nichole Green, York Walker
Tiffany Nichole Green, York Walker

Tiffany Nichole Green, York Walker
Tiffany Nichole Green, York Walker

Gingi WIngard, Dr. Jason Wingard
Gingi WIngard, Dr. Jason Wingard

Gingi WIngard, Dr. Jason Wingard
Gingi WIngard, Dr. Jason Wingard

Michael Kors, Lance LePere
Michael Kors, Lance LePere

Michael Kors, Lance LePere
Michael Kors, Lance LePere

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes

Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewack
Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewack

Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewack
Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewack

Charlotte d'Amboise
Charlotte d'Amboise

Charlotte d'Amboise
Charlotte d'Amboise

Lilli Cooper, Paul McLoughlin
Lilli Cooper, Paul McLoughlin

Lilli Cooper, Paul McLoughlin
Lilli Cooper, Paul McLoughlin

David Hyde Pierce, Brian Hargrove
David Hyde Pierce, Brian Hargrove

David Hyde Pierce, Brian Hargrove
David Hyde Pierce, Brian Hargrove

Katie Finneran, Codi Ainey
Katie Finneran, Codi Ainey

Katie Finneran, Codi Ainey
Katie Finneran, Codi Ainey

Katie Finneran
Katie Finneran

Katie Finneran
Katie Finneran

David Rockwell
David Rockwell

David Rockwell
David Rockwell

Adrienne Warren
Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren
Adrienne Warren



