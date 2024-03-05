Photos: Go Inside Roundabout's 2024 Gala, Honoring Kenny Leon and the Rudin Family

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just last night, Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated its 2024 Gala, honoring Kenny Leon and The Rudin Family.

The evening honored Mr. Leon for his contribution to the theater with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre, named after the late Jason Robards for his longstanding relationship with Roundabout and memorable body of stage work.

The Rudin Family was celebrated with the Ovation Award for Excellence in Philanthropy, given to those who are committed to growing New York City arts and culture and promoting the essential work of a cultural not-for-profit. Samantha Rudin Earls-co-CEO with brother Michael Rudin of the real estate management and development firm, Rudin Management-serves on Roundabout's Board of Directors, as well the Generation Roundabout Ambassador Council.

Special guests included: Kelsey Grammer, Katie Holmes, Lauren Ridloff, Alex Borstein, Anna Chlumsky, Rose Byrne, Blair Underwood, Vanessa Williams, LaChanze, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Danny Burstein, and more.

All proceeds benefit Roundabout's many programs, including Education at Roundabout, which offers nationally recognized programs that use the stimulating power of the arts to inspire, engage, and promote social equity.

BroadwayWorld has on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the star-studded red carpet below.