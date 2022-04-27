Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of ...WHAT THE END WILL BE at Roundabout

Click Here for More Articles on WHAT THE END WILL BE

Roundabout Theatre Company will present the world premiere of ...what the end will be by Mansa Ra, directed by Margot Bordelon.

The cast includes Emerson Brooks as "Maxwell Kennedy," Gerald Caesar as "Tony Kennedy," Randy Harrison as "Charles," Keith Randolph Smith as "Bartholomew Kennedy," Ryan Jamaal Swain as "Antoine," and Tiffany Villarin as "Chloe."

Following their triumphant 2017 Underground debut, Too Heavy for Your Pocket, Mansa Ra and Margot Bordelon are welcomed back to the Roundabout stage. ...what the end will be is commissioned by Roundabout apart of Mansa's Underground commitment and has been in development since 2017. Margot also comes back to Roundabout after directing Something Clean in 2019. Emerson Brooks is known for his role on the hit TNT drama "The Last Ship" and Netflix's "Uncoupled" with Marcia Gay Harden and Tisha Campbell. Gerald Caesar was recently seen on Broadway in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Randy Harrison is back to the stage after appearing in the off-Broadway production of Atomic A New Musical and Roundabout's national tour of Cabaret. Keith Randolph Smith was last seen on Broadway in 2017 for Jitney in the Manhattan Theatre Club Broadway Production and then in 2019 for the national tour. Ryan Jamaal Swain was recently seen with Billy Porter on "Pose." Tiffany Villarin was seen in 2019 for the Vineyard Theatre New York Premiere of Do You Feel Anger?

...what the end will be begins preview performances on Thursday, May 12, 2022 and opens officially on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, July 10, 2022.

In this new work commissioned by Roundabout, three generations of men live under one roof and grapple with their own truths of what it means to be Black and gay. It's an exploration of pride, pain, and patience through the unflinching eyes of fathers and sons.

The creative team for ...what the end will be includes: Reid Thompson (Sets), Emilio Sosa (Costumes), Jiyoun Chang (Lighting), and Palmer Hefferan (Sound).