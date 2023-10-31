Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE

I Can Get It for You Wholesale will conclude performances on Sunday December 17, 2023.
Classic Stage Company's I Can Get It For You Wholesale just celebrated opening night! Last seen on Broadway in 1962, I Can Get It For You Wholesale showcases memorable Harold Rome (Pins and Needles) tunes, including the iconic “Miss Marmelstein,” and a book based on his own novel by Jerome Weidman (Fiorello!). CSC’s production features a reimagined book by his son, John Weidman (Assassins), helmed by director Trip Cullman (Choir Boy) and featuring choreography by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl).
It's 1937 in New York City's Garment District, and shipping clerk Harry Bogen would love to sell you a bill of goods. In this dark musical comedy, Bronx-born Harry must choose between the comfort of community and his own ambitious dreams. He'll have to do whatever it takes to get ahead, and even more to stay there. Better watch your back – sewing needles can be sharp.
The cast of I Can Get It For You Wholesale includes Adam Chanler-Berat (CSC’s Assassins) as “Meyer Bushkin,” Eddie Cooper (CSC’s Assassins) as “Tootsie Maltz & Others,” Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Adam Grupper (Pictures From Home) as “Maurice Pulvermacher,” Darron Hayes (Kimberly Akimbo) as “Clerk & Others,” Greg Hildreth (Company) as “Teddy Asch,” Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma!) as “Ruthie Rivkin,” Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home), Tony Award nominee Julia Lester (Into the Woods) as “Miss Marmelstein,” Victor de Paula Rocha (The Sound of Music) as “Sheldon/Young Harry,” Hayley Podschun (Wicked) as “Miss Springer & Others,” Sarah Steele (The Humans) as “Blanche Bushkin,” and Joy Woods (Little Shop of Horrors) as “Martha Mills.” Ephie Aardema (Funny Girl), Jennifer Babiak (Fiddler on the Roof), Billy Cohen (The Band’s Visit), and John Plumpis (The Lion King) serve as understudies.
The creative team of I Can Get It For You Wholesale features scenic design by Mark Wendland (Unknown Soldier), costume design by Ann Hould-Ward (CSC’s A Man of No Importance), lighting design by Adam Honoré (CSC’s black odyssey), sound design by Sun Hee Kil (CSC’s A Man of No Importance), score arranged and adapted by David Chase (Back to the Future), and music direction and orchestrations by Jacinth Greywoode (Iron John). J. Jared Janas (Sweeney Todd) is the Hair, Wig, and Makeup Designer. Bess Marie Glorioso (You Will Get Sick) serves as the Production Stage Manager. Luner Eclipse Productions serves as Production Manager.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
