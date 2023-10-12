Photos: First Look at Santino Fontana, Rebecca Naomi Jones, and More in I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE Off-Broadway

The production began previews on Tuesday October 10, and is set to open on Monday October 30, for a limited engagement through Sunday December 3, 2023.

Oct. 12, 2023

All new production photos have been released from  Classic Stage Company's I Can Get It For You Wholesale, featuring music and lyrics by Harold Rome, a book by Jerome Weidman with revisions made by his son, John Weidman, and directed by Trip Cullman.

Check out the photos below!

I Can Get It For You Wholesale began previews on Tuesday October 10, and is set to open on Monday October 30, for a limited engagement through Sunday December 3, 2023.

The cast includes  Adam Chanler-Berat (CSC’s Assassins) as “Meyer Bushkin,” Eddie Cooper (CSC’sAssassins) as “Tootsie Maltz/Ensemble,” Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie) as “Harry Bogen,” Julia Lester (Into the Woods) as “Miss Marmelstein,” Adam Grupper (Pictures From Home) as “Maurice Pulvermacher,” Greg Hildreth (Company) as “Teddy Asch,” Rebecca Naomi Jones(Oklahoma!) as “Ruthie Rivkin,” Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home) as “Mrs. Bogen,” Ryah Nixon (Kinky Boots) as “Ensemble,” Sarah Steele(The Humans) as “Blanche Bushkin," Joy Woods as “Martha Mills," Victor de Paula Rocha as “Sheldon/Young Harry,” and Darron Hayes featured in the ensemble. 

It's 1937 in New York City's Garment District, and shipping clerk Harry Bogen would love to sell you a bill of goods. In this dark musical comedy, Bronx-born Harry must choose between the comfort of community and his own ambitious dreams. He'll have to do whatever it takes to get ahead, and even more to stay there. Better watch your back – sewing needles can be sharp.

Last seen on Broadway in 1962, I Can Get It For You Wholesale showcases memorable Harold Rome (Fanny) tunes, including the iconic “Miss Marmelstein,” and a book based on his own novel by Jerome Weidman (Fiorello!). CSC’s production features a reimagined book by his son, John Weidman(Pacific Overtures), helmed by director Trip Cullman (Significant Other).





Recommended For You