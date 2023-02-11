Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside ONE NIGHT ONLY: AN EVENING WITH HEATHER HEADLEY at Carnegie Hall

The performance was part of The New York Pops' 40th anniversary season.

Feb. 11, 2023  

Grammy and Tony Award Winner Heather Headley performed with The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, in an all-new program on Friday, February 10, 2023 in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall as part of The New York Pops' 40th anniversary season. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the performance.

Check out photos from the concert below!

One Night Only: An Evening with Heather Headley features highlights from her career on stage, including selections from Aida, The Lion King, The Bodyguard, Into the Woods, plus "Over The Rainbow" from The Wizard of Oz, Elton John's "Your Song", "For Good" from Wicked, and more.

Heather originated the role of Nala in Elton John and Tim Rice's hit Tony winning musical The Lion King, and then went on to play the title role in the duo's next Broadway venture Aida which won her a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. Heather won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album in 2009 for Audience of One. She can currently be seen as a series regular on Netflix's Sweet Magnolias.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Steven Reineke

Heather Headley

Heather Headley and Steven Reineke

Heather Headley

Steven Reineke and Heather Headley

Steven Reineke and Heather Headley

Heather Headley

Heather Headley

Heather Headley

Steven Reineke and Heather Headley

Steven Reineke

Steven Reineke and The New York Pops

Heather Headley

Heather Headley

Heather Headley and Steven Reineke

Heather Headley and Steven Reineke

Heather Headley

Heather Headley

Heather Headley

Steven Reineke and Heather Headley

Heather Headley and Steven Reineke

Steven Reineke

Heather Headley

Heather Headley and members of Broadway Inspirational Voices that includes Darryl Jordan, Paul Ianniello, Danielle Chambers, Jennifer Malinke, Rajane' Katurah, Adee David, Monroe Kent III, Jennifer Thigpen, Kimberly JaJuan, Chris Dilley, Paul Trenier and Christopher Zelno

Heather Headley

Heather Headley

Heather Headley

Ron Colvard (Music Director and Piano)

Heather Headley

Heather Headley

Heather Headley

Chris Mann

Steven Reineke and Chris Mann

Chris Mann

Chris Mann

Chris Mann

Chris Mann

Chris Mann

Heather Headley and Chris Mann

Heather Headley and Chris Mann

Heather Headley and Chris Mann

Heather Headley and Chris Mann

Heather Headley

Heather Headley

Jamie deRoy and David Zippel

Broadway Inspirational Voices- Darryl Jordan, Paul Ianniello, Danielle Chambers, Jennifer Malenke, Rajané Katurah, Heather Headley, Adee David, Monroe Kent, III, Jenifer Thigpen, Kimberly JaJuan Chris Dilley, Paul Trenier, Christopher Zelno

Heather Headley joins Broadway Inspirational Voices- Darryl Jordan, Paul Ianniello, Danielle Chambers, Jennifer Malenke, Rajané Katurah, Heather Headley, Adee David, Monroe Kent, III, Jenifer Thigpen, Kimberly JaJuan Chris Dilley, Paul Trenier, Christopher Zelno

Heather Headley and Steven Reineke join with Broadway Inspirational Voices- Darryl Jordan, Paul Ianniello, Danielle Chambers, Jennifer Malenke, Rajané Katurah, Heather Headley, Adee David, Monroe Kent, III, Jenifer Thigpen, Kimberly JaJuan Chris Dilley, Paul Trenier, Christopher Zelno

Heather Headley and Steven Reineke

Heather Headley and Steven Reineke

Ron Colvard, Heather Headley, Steven Reineke and Chris Mann

Ron Colvard, Heather Headley, Steven Reineke and Chris Mann

Heather Headley and Chris Mann

Heather Headley and Chris Mann

Eric Gabbard, Heather Headley and Steven Reineke

Eric Gabbard, Heather Headley and Steven Reineke

Ron Colvard and Heather Headley

Ron Colvard and Heather Headley

Brian Musso, Hannah Headley and Heather Headley

Brian Musso, Hannah Headley and Heather Headley

Heather Headley and her son John David

Heather Headley and her son John David

