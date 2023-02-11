Photos: Go Inside ONE NIGHT ONLY: AN EVENING WITH HEATHER HEADLEY at Carnegie Hall

Grammy and Tony Award Winner Heather Headley performed with The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, in an all-new program on Friday, February 10, 2023 in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall as part of The New York Pops' 40th anniversary season. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the performance.

Check out photos from the concert below!

One Night Only: An Evening with Heather Headley features highlights from her career on stage, including selections from Aida, The Lion King, The Bodyguard, Into the Woods, plus "Over The Rainbow" from The Wizard of Oz, Elton John's "Your Song", "For Good" from Wicked, and more.

Heather originated the role of Nala in Elton John and Tim Rice's hit Tony winning musical The Lion King, and then went on to play the title role in the duo's next Broadway venture Aida which won her a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. Heather won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album in 2009 for Audience of One. She can currently be seen as a series regular on Netflix's Sweet Magnolias.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy