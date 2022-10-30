Photos: Go Inside Annual HULAWEEN Benefit with Jane Krakowski, Alan Cumming, and More

New York Restoration Project (NYRP) celebrated over two and a half decades of championing urban green spaces and community gardens with its 26th annual Halloween Gala - Hulaween and the Seven Deadly Sins. The NYRP's signature autumn gala celebration raised more than $2 million. Hulaween 2022 took place Friday, October 28, 2022, at Cipriani South Street, 10 South Street in Lower Manhattan.

See photos from the event below!



The evening welcomed 650 fantastically Halloween-costumed guests to Cipriani South Street at the Battery Maritime Building overlooking New York Harbor and Governor's Island. The evening kicked off with ghoulishly tasty cocktails and mysterious passed hors d'oeuvres in the West Concourse, followed by a seated dinner in the Great Hall... well, at least for those whose ornate and outrageous costumes actually allowed them to take a seat. "New York Restoration Project's Hulaween and the Seven Deadly Sins brought down the house! Our much anticipated annual gala never ceases to raise both critical funds, and awareness of NYRP's cleaning and greening work throughout our city," said New York Restoration Project, Executive Director Lynn Bodnar Kelly. "Thank you to everyone who attended and donated in support of our parks and community gardens."

Rep. Ritchie Torres (NY-15) received with NYRP's 2022 "Green Visionary Award." The Award was presented by Lynn Bodnar Kelly, NYRP Executive Director.

Sondra Wenger, Head of Americas Commercial Operator Division, CBRE Investment Management, received NYRP's 2022 "Green Goddess Award. NYRP Trustee Samuel M. Ashner, managing Director at Winthrop Capital Partners, received NYRP's 2022 "Green God Award." These Awards were presented by NYRP Trustee and Board Co-Chair, Darcy Stacom, CBRE Chair and Head of NYC Capital Markets.

Jane Krakowski, multiple award-winning Broadway, and television actress, received NYRP's 2022 "Wind Beneath My Wings Award." The Award was presented by actor and author Alan Cumming.

Global pop sensation Ava Max performed a sparkling set for the enthusiastic celebrants; her performance set included, "My Head and My Heart," "Kings and Queens," "Maybe You're the Problem," "Who's Laughing Now," "Tattoo," "The Motto," her chart-topping hit "Sweet But Psycho," and the brand new single "Million Dollar Baby."



The memorable 2022 Hulaween evening rolled on till midnight with a dazzling, dancing, decadent after-party in the adjacent Long Hall.

Michael Kors, NYRP Trustee, and Lance Le Pere, 2021 Hulaween Honoree, served as judges for the Annual Costume Contest.

NYRP was founded, in 1995, by award-winning singer, entertainer, actress and green activist Bette Midler. NYRP's Hulaween is one of New York City's most eagerly anticipated annual Halloween parties. Described by The New York Times as among New York's "...most fashionable, talked-about and dress-to-impress" parties, the star-studded gala raises vital funds for NYRP's efforts to restore, renew and strengthen communities across the city.

PHOTO CREDIT: Madison McGraw and Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com