Photos: George Takei, Georgia Stitt & More Honored At Prospect Theater Company Spring Gala

Prospect Theater Company's annual Spring Gala honored four extraordinary members of the theatre community with the second annual Muse Awards: legendary actor and activist George Takei; educator and Tony & Grammy Award nominee Michael McElroy, Founder of Broadway Inspirational Voices; theater education leader Jim Hoare, Executive Vice President of Theatrical Rights Worldwide; and composer, lyricist, music producer, and activist Georgia Stitt. See photos from inside the evening!

The event also featured appearances from Leslie Odom, Jr., Amber Man, Jelani Remy, Julia Murney, Ali Ewoldt, Hannah Elless, Ann Harada and many more.



Photo Credit: Tricia Baron