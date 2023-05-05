Photos: George Takei, Georgia Stitt & More Honored At Prospect Theater Company Spring Gala

The event also featured appearances from Leslie Odom, Jr., Amber Man, Jelani Remy, Julia Murney, Ali Ewoldt, Hannah Elless, Ann Harada and many more.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations
Video: Watch Phillipa Soo & the CAMELOT Cast Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on THE TODAY Photo 2 Video: Watch CAMELOT Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on TODAY
Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards Photo 3 Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month Photo 4 BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month

Prospect Theater Company's annual Spring Gala honored four extraordinary members of the theatre community with the second annual Muse Awards: legendary actor and activist George Takei; educator and Tony & Grammy Award nominee Michael McElroy, Founder of Broadway Inspirational Voices; theater education leader Jim Hoare, Executive Vice President of Theatrical Rights Worldwide; and composer, lyricist, music producer, and activist Georgia Stitt. See photos from inside the evening!

The event also featured appearances from Leslie Odom, Jr., Amber Man, Jelani Remy, Julia Murney, Ali Ewoldt, Hannah Elless, Ann Harada and many more.

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron



BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

RELATED STORIES

Photos/Video: SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Photo
Photos/Video: SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album

Today, Shucked, Broadway’s homegrown hit musical comedy, recently nominated for nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, celebrated today’s digital release of the Shucked – Original Broadway Cast Recording by hauling members of the cast and creative team through Times Square on a tractor/trailer. See photos and video of the farm-inspired fun!

Video: Watch HAMILTON & SWEENEY TODDs Ham4Ham! Photo
Video: Watch HAMILTON & SWEENEY TODD's Ham4Ham!

See Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban and more at the Hamilton/Sweeney Todd Ham4Ham!

54 CELEBRATES RITA GARDNER A Right And Proper Tribute Photo
54 CELEBRATES RITA GARDNER A Right And Proper Tribute

Rita Gardner was not only a part of THE FANTASTICKS' history, she is one of the reasons it became historic in the first place.

Photos: See New Shots of Halle Bailey & Jonah Hauer-King in THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo
Photos: See New Shots of Halle Bailey & Jonah Hauer-King in THE LITTLE MERMAID

Ahead of the live action reimagining of The Little Mermaid making its highly-anticipated debut in theaters, Disney has shared new photos from the upcoming film, offering a new look at Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, plus the characters of Sebastian and Scuttle, voiced by Daveed Diggs and Awkwafina, respectively.


More Hot Stories For You

Video: Watch the Performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Make a Joyful Noise' at the Coronation of King CharlesVideo: Watch the Performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Make a Joyful Noise' at the Coronation of King Charles
OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9
Photos: George Takei, Georgia Stitt & More Honored At Prospect Theater Company Spring GalaPhotos: George Takei, Georgia Stitt & More Honored At Prospect Theater Company Spring Gala
Video: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban & More at the HAMILTON/SWEENEY TODD Ham4HamVideo: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban & More at the HAMILTON/SWEENEY TODD Ham4Ham

Videos

Video: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles Video Video: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Video
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU