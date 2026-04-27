Photos: GIRL, INTERRUPTED In Rehearsal At The Public Theater

This spring, Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Martyna Majok brings GIRL, INTERRUPTED to The Public for its world premiere. Get your first look at the show's cast, including pop star King Princess, in new photos from the rehearsal room.

Based on Susanna Kaysen’s bestselling memoir, this new theatrical production features original music by two-time Grammy Award winner Aimee Mann, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, and direction by Tony Award nominee Jo Bonney.

When Susanna admits herself to a psychiatric hospital, following a 15-minute session with a doctor she’d never met, she forms unexpected bonds with the young women inside as they search for connection and a way forward. Raw and unapologetic, this new play with music reveals that the people who witness our darkest moments are often those who truly see us.

The complete cast of GIRL, INTERRUPTED includes Leela Bassuk (Understudy), Ta’Rea Campbell (Valerie), Gabi Campo (Tori), Juliana Canfield (Susanna), Eileen Doan (Understudy), Manoel Felciano (The Male Presence), King Princess (Lisa), Gunnar Manchester (Understudy), Mia Pak (Grace), Katherine Reis (Daisy), Anna Roman (Understudy), Sally Shaw (Polly), Emily Skinner (Dr. Wick), Rachel Stern (Understudy), and Lauren Jeanne Thomas (Judy/Musician).

GIRL, INTERRUPTED will feature scenic design by dots, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, sound design and composition by Dan Moses Schreier, hair and wig design by J. Jared Janas, and prop management by Claire M. Kavanah. Todd Almond will provide orchestrations for production and serve as the music supervisor. Andrea Grody will be the music director. Molly Meg Legal will be the production stage manager. Michael Medina and Tiffanie Lane will be the stage managers.

Photo Credit Joan Marcus

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