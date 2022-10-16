Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Teri Hatcher and More in 5-Star Theatricals' THE ADDAMS FAMILY

The production opened on Friday, October 14, 2022 and runs through Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Oct. 16, 2022  

5-Star Theatricals has released production photos for the regional premiere of the hilarious musical comedy, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music & lyrics by Andrew Lippa, musical conductor and direction by Ryan O'Connell, choreography by Darby Epperson and directed by Kirsten Chandler. THE ADDAMS FAMILY opened on Friday, October 14, 2022 and runs through Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center (formerly the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza), 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

Check out the photos below!

THE ADDAMS FAMILY embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it's every father's nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family - a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

Joining the previously announced Teri Hatcher ("Desperate Housewives," "Lois and Clark," National Tour of Cabaret) starring as "Morticia Addams" will be Edward Staudenmayer as "Gomez Addams," Janelle Villas as "Wednesday Addams," Leander Lewis as "Pugsley Addams," Andrew Metzger as "Uncle Fester" Aaron Laplante as "Lurch," Samantha Wynn-Greenstone as "Grandma Addams," Tristan Turner as "Lucas Beineke," Benjamin Perez as "Mal Beineke," and Trisha Rapier as "Alice Beineke." The "Addams Ancestors" will feature (in alphabetical order) Luis Anduaga, Bernadette Bentley, Amanda Boutaud, Cole Fletcher, Dahlya Glick, Lauren Han, Marlon Magtibay, David Wesley Mitchell. Mazie Rudolph, Landen Starkman, Dekontee Tucrkile and Rianny Vasquez.

The Design Team of THE ADDAMS FAMILY features: Lighting Design by Jared A. Sayeg; Costume Coordination by Lori Jacobson; Sound Design by Jonathan Burke; Props Design by Alex Choate; Hair and Wig Design by Luis Ramirez. The Production Stage Manager is Talia Krispel.

Ticket prices range from $38 - $91. For ticket and theatre information, call (805) 449-ARTS (2787). THE ADDAMS FAMILY performs exclusively at the Kavli Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks. For membership and ticket information, call 805-497-8613 x 6 or visit www.5startheatricals.com.

Photo Credit: Jeff Ditto

Janelle Villas, Samantha Wynn Greenstone, Teri Hatcher, Aaron LaPlante, Edward Staudenmayer, Andrew Metzger and Leander Lewis

The Company of THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Andrew Metzger and The Company of THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Janelle Villas and Leander Lewis

Edward Staudenmayer, Janelle Villas and Teri Hatcher

Benjamin Perez, Aaron LaPlante and Trisha Rapier

Trisha Rapier and The Company of THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Teri Hatcher

David Mitchell, Teri Hatcher, and The Company of THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Samantha Wynn Greenstone and Leander Lewis

The Company of THE ADDAMS FAMILY


