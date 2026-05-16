TITANIQUE's Background Vocalists Take Over Our Instagram Today

Titaníque's Background Vocalists are taking over our Instagram today! Tune in to our Story to go backstage at the Tony-nominated musical with Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold. See what goes on during a two-show-day at the St. James Theatre today, Saturday, May 16.

About the Background Vocalists

Sara Gallo (Background Vocalist) Broadway/Tour: 1776. Regional: MUNY, Ogunquit, Tuacahn, Fulton, Walnut Street Theatre, North Shore, TUTS, & more. TV: A Holiday Spectacular (Hallmark). Boston Conservatory Alum. BLOC Talent. For Joe, Georgia, & their village. @sarajgallo

Polanco Jones (Background Vocalist) An eclectic artist and theatrical inclusion for museum innovation specialist at the New Orleans Jazz Museum Is back on Broadway! Broadway: The Wiz Revival. Off-Broadway: Black No More. Thankful to God, friends, family, and Saks&

Kristina Leopold (Background Vocalist) Broadway and National Tour: SIX. International: Nala in Festival of the Lion King (Hong Kong Disneyland). Favorites: Lucy in Jekyll and Hyde (The Fulton), Julie in Tootsie (MSMT), Esmeralda in Hunchback… (California Theatre). For Shawn. Romans 13:12 @kristinaleopold_

About Titaníque

Titaníque has received four Tony nominations, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress for leading star Marla Mindelle and Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for Layton Williams. Check out the full list of nominations here.

Titanique is now open for its limited engagement, running through September 20, 2026, at the historic St. James Theatre (246 W. 44th Street). Read the reviews for Titanique here.

The Broadway cast includes Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Jim Parsons as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, John Riddle as Cal Hockley, and Layton Williams as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold appear as background vocalists, with Tess Marshall, Brad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman serving as understudies.

Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique reimagines the events of Titanic through the perspective of Céline Dion. The show is powered by the songs of the pop icon, including “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More." The show saw a record-breaking three-year Off-Broadway run through 2025, and an Olivier Award-winning production still playing in London’s West End.

Off-Broadway, Titanique won seven major awards, including the Lucille Lortel Award and Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, a Las Culturistas Culture Award, and the Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Performer for Marla Mindelle.