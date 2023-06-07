Photos: First Look at NOTRE DAME DE PARIS, Returning to Lincoln Center This Month

Following its New York City debut last year, which was seen by over 30,000 people in just 12 performances, Notre Dame de Paris returns to the David H. Koch Theater (20 Lincoln Plaza) at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts this summer to celebrate its 25th Anniversary. Featuring an international 30-member cast, Notre Dame de Paris will begin performances June 22, 2023, and will run through July 16, 2023, one week longer than its original closing date of July 9, 2023. The original French production will be performed with English supertitles and a live orchestra. Notre Dame de Paris is presented by Nicolas & Charles Talar and Adam Blanshay Productions.

Telling the timeless story of the disfigured bell ringer Quasimodo and his devotion to the beautiful Esmerelda, Victor Hugo's 1831 classic and beloved novel The Hunchback of Notre Dame has inspired generations of readers and has been adapted for films, operas, ballets and television shows.

Notre Dame de Paris is directed by Gilles Maheu and choreographed by Martino Müller.

The cast of Notre Dame de Paris will include Angelo Del Vecchio as Quasimodo, Elhaida Dani as Esmeralda, Daniel Lavoie as Frollo, Gian Marco Schiaretti as Gringoire, Jay as Clopin, Jérémy Amelin as Phoebus and Alyzée Lalande as Fleur-de-Lys.

Alternates for the performers will be Solal for Frollo, Jaime Bono for Esmeralda/Fleur-de-Lys, Eric Jetner for Phoebus/Gringoire, Philippe Tremblay for Quasimodo and Mike Lee for Clopin.

The production will also feature acrobats Jonathan Gajdane, Nathan Jones, Andrea Neyroz, Arek Szynal and Ivan Urbano. The production's breakers are Alex Besnier and Tiger. The dance ensemble features Lorenzo Arnouts, Antonio Balsamo, Giulia Barbone, Marina Barbone, Wilfried Bernard, Alessandra Berti, Rodolphe Duquesne, Giuseppe Marino, Gabriel Nabo, Alessia Papale, Sonia Picone, Valentin Piers, Anaïs Replumaz, Ivan Trimarchi, Vaia Venetis and Roberta Zegretti.