Photos: First Look at NOTRE DAME DE PARIS, Returning to Lincoln Center This Month

Featuring an international 30-member cast, Notre Dame de Paris will begin performances June 22, 2023, and will run through July 16, 2023.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 2 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Photo 3 Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination
Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway Starring Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, And Photo 4 Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway

Following its New York City debut last year, which was seen by over 30,000 people in just 12 performances, Notre Dame de Paris returns to the David H. Koch Theater (20 Lincoln Plaza) at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts this summer to celebrate its 25th Anniversary. Featuring an international 30-member cast, Notre Dame de Paris will begin performances June 22, 2023, and will run through July 16, 2023, one week longer than its original closing date of July 9, 2023. The original French production will be performed with English supertitles and a live orchestra. Notre Dame de Paris is presented by Nicolas & Charles Talar and Adam Blanshay Productions.

Telling the timeless story of the disfigured bell ringer Quasimodo and his devotion to the beautiful Esmerelda, Victor Hugo's 1831 classic and beloved novel The Hunchback of Notre Dame has inspired generations of readers and has been adapted for films, operas, ballets and television shows.

Notre Dame de Paris is directed by Gilles Maheu and choreographed by Martino Müller.

The cast of Notre Dame de Paris will include Angelo Del Vecchio as Quasimodo, Elhaida Dani as Esmeralda, Daniel Lavoie as Frollo, Gian Marco Schiaretti as Gringoire, Jay as Clopin, Jérémy Amelin as Phoebus and Alyzée Lalande as Fleur-de-Lys.

Alternates for the performers will be Solal for Frollo, Jaime Bono for Esmeralda/Fleur-de-Lys, Eric Jetner for Phoebus/Gringoire, Philippe Tremblay for Quasimodo and Mike Lee for Clopin.

The production will also feature acrobats Jonathan Gajdane, Nathan Jones, Andrea Neyroz, Arek Szynal and Ivan Urbano. The production's breakers are Alex Besnier and Tiger. The dance ensemble features Lorenzo Arnouts, Antonio Balsamo, Giulia Barbone, Marina Barbone, Wilfried Bernard, Alessandra Berti, Rodolphe Duquesne, Giuseppe Marino, Gabriel Nabo, Alessia Papale, Sonia Picone, Valentin Piers, Anaïs Replumaz, Ivan Trimarchi, Vaia Venetis and Roberta Zegretti.

Photo credit: Alessandro Dobici 

Photos: First Look at NOTRE DAME DE PARIS, Returning to Lincoln Center This Month
Angelo Del Vecchio

Photos: First Look at NOTRE DAME DE PARIS, Returning to Lincoln Center This Month
Angelo Del Vecchio

Photos: First Look at NOTRE DAME DE PARIS, Returning to Lincoln Center This Month
Elhaida Dani

Photos: First Look at NOTRE DAME DE PARIS, Returning to Lincoln Center This Month
Elhaida Dani

Photos: First Look at NOTRE DAME DE PARIS, Returning to Lincoln Center This Month
Elhaida Dani

Photos: First Look at NOTRE DAME DE PARIS, Returning to Lincoln Center This Month
Gian Marco Schiaretti

Photos: First Look at NOTRE DAME DE PARIS, Returning to Lincoln Center This Month
Gian Marco Schiaretti




RELATED STORIES

1
2022 Jonathan Larson Grant Recipients Revealed Photo
2022 Jonathan Larson Grant Recipients Revealed

The American Theatre Wing has revealed the recipients of the 2022 Jonathan Larson Grants. See who the recipients are, and learn more bout the grants.

2
Tituss Burgess Joins THE SLUMBER PARTY Movie on Disney+ Photo
Tituss Burgess Joins THE SLUMBER PARTY Movie on Disney+

Tituss Burgess has joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ original movie The Slumber Party. Burgess will join Paula Pell, Darby Camp, Emmy Liu-Wang, Valentina Herrera, Dallas Liu, Caroline Valencia and newcomers Alex Cooper Cohen and Ramon Rodriguez in the new film.

3
Julianne Hough & Skylar Astin to Host The Tony Awards: Act One Photo
Julianne Hough & Skylar Astin to Host The Tony Awards: Act One

Hough, star of last season’s hit Broadway play “POTUS,” and Astin, who originated the role of Georg in the Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning musical “Spring Awakening,” will kick off Broadway’s biggest night with the presentation of the first round of Tony Awards during the exciting pre-show telecast.

4
Video: How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit Photo
Video: How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit

Watch this exclusive video interview with the whole Some Like It Hot team, including composers Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw, and stars NaTasha Yvette Williams, Kevin Del Aguila, Adrianna Hicks, Christian Borle, and J. Harrison Ghee.

More Hot Stories For You

Lili Cooper, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More Will Lead NINE: IN CONCERTLili Cooper, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More Will Lead NINE: IN CONCERT
Wake Up With BWW 6/7: Jeremy Jordan Returns to LITTLE SHOP, Roman Banks Leads MJ Tour, and More!Wake Up With BWW 6/7: Jeremy Jordan Returns to LITTLE SHOP, Roman Banks Leads MJ Tour, and More!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/4/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/4/23
Sergio Trujillo, Kathleen Marshall, Kimberly Marable & More to Take Part in TDF's Wendy Wasserstein Project CeremonySergio Trujillo, Kathleen Marshall, Kimberly Marable & More to Take Part in TDF's Wendy Wasserstein Project Ceremony

Videos

Video: How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit Video Video: How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit
How Jordan Donica Prepped to Be Broadway's Knight in Shining Armor Video
How Jordan Donica Prepped to Be Broadway's Knight in Shining Armor
Alicia Keys Teases New Musical HELL'S KITCHEN on GMA Video
Alicia Keys Teases New Musical HELL'S KITCHEN on GMA
Exclusive: Watch the Trailer For Taylor Mac's HBO Concert Documentary Film Video
Exclusive: Watch the Trailer For Taylor Mac's HBO Concert Documentary Film
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You