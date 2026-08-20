Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon in OH, MARY! in the West End

You can now get a first look at production photos of Jinkx Monsoon starring in the Olivier and Tony Award-winning hit comedy Oh, Mary! at the Trafalgar Theatre.

Jinkx Monsoon makes her West End debut reprising her critically acclaimed performance as Mary Todd Lincoln, a role she sold-out during her 8-week run on Broadway and subsequent encore engagement. Completing the cast are Scott Karim as Mary’s Husband, Dino Fetscher as Mary’s Teacher, Kate O’Donnell as Mary’s Chaperone and Oliver Stockley as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant. This cast performs until 26 September 2026. Oh, Mary! is booking at the Trafalgar Theatre until Saturday 2 January 2027.

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

Oh, Mary! received Tony Awards for Best Leading Actor in a Play (Cole Escola) and Best Direction of a Play (Sam Pinkleton), Drama League Awards for Outstanding Play and Outstanding Direction of a Play, as well as a special citation from the New York Drama Critics’ Circle. It was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Oh, Mary! premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in January 2024, before a Broadway transfer to the Lyceum Theatre in July 2024, where it broke box office records and continues to play to sold out audiences. It had its West End premiere at Trafalgar Theatre on 3 December 2025 and won Best Entertainment or Comedy Play at this year’s Olivier Awards. This Autumn, Oh, Mary! will also launch a US National Tour.

In addition to Cole Escola (Writer) and Sam Pinkleton (Director), the full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), David Dabbon (Arrangements) with Casting by Stuart Burt CDG. Associate creatives include Georgie Rankcom (Associate Director), Zoë Hurwitz (Scenic), Debo Andrews (Costume), Tom Turner (Lighting), Chris Reid (Sound), Kim Kasim (Wigs), Caitlin Morgan (Music Direction), Eleanor Dolan (Costume Supervisor), and Marcus Hall (Props Supervisor).

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan



Jinkx Monsoon



Jinkx Monsoon



Jinkx Monsoon



Jinkx Monsoon



Jinkx Monsoon and Kate O'Donnell



Jinkx Monsoon



Kate O'Donnell and Jinkx Monsoon



Jinkx Monsoon



Jinkx Monsoon and Dino Fetscher



Dino Fetscher and Jinkx Monsoon



Oliver Stockley, Jinkx Monsoon, Scott Karim and Kate O'Donnell



Scott Karim



Scott Karim and Jinkx Monsoon



Scott Karim, Jinkx Monsoon and Oliver Stockley



Dino Fetscher and Jinkx Monsoon



Jinkx Monsoon and Dino Fetscher



Scott Karim and Jinkx Monsoon



Jinkx Monsoon



Oliver Stockley, Kate O'Donnell, Jinkx Monsoon



Jinkx Monsoon