Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Ian McKellen in Dance Version of HAMLET in Edinburgh

Performances run 2-28 August.

Aug. 4, 2022  

Get an all new first look at Ian McKellen in the new dance version of Hamlet now playing in Edinburgh! Check out the photos below!

The beanie hat worn by Ian McKellen in the show will be auctioned after every performance in Edinburgh. The first HAMLET beanie raised £450 to support a bursary fund bearing his name to help future young dance students at Edinburgh Festival Ballet School.

In his long and distinguished career, Ian McKellen has played Hamlet twice, in productions 50 years apart. In 1971 he took the rôle on tour and in the West End and then last year, aged 81, he revisited it in a age, colour, and gender-blind production at the Theatre Royal, Windsor. Despite Covid, that four-
month run was completely sold out.

Now McKellen is to return to Hamlet in a world première at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, performing with the Edinburgh Festival Ballet Company. It is one of the hottest tickets in the Fringe line up.

Ian - performing Hamlet's famous speeches, soliloquies and more - will share the rôle of Hamlet with lead dancer Johan Christensen, and will be on stage throughout the 75-minute production.

McKellen says: "At a crucial moment in 'Hamlet', Shakespeare describes in detail a dance, performed by the actors touring through Elsinore. Hamlet says: 'What a piece of work is a man... how infinite in faculties, in form and moving, how express and admirable in action.' The same could be said of Peter
Schaufuss and his company of wonderful dancers. It's inspiring to watch them and work with them."

Also performing at every performance will be Luke Schaufuss, Stefan Wise and artists from the Edinburgh Festival Ballet.

This production of 'Hamlet' will launch the 400-seat Ashton Hall at Saint Stephens Edinburgh, a new performance venue in the Scottish capital named after the famous choreographer, the late Sir Frederick Ashton

Photo Credit: Devin de Vil

Photos: First Look at Ian McKellen in Dance Version of HAMLET in Edinburgh
Ian McKellen and dancer Johan Christensen

Photos: First Look at Ian McKellen in Dance Version of HAMLET in Edinburgh
Ian McKellen and dancer Johan Christensen

Photos: First Look at Ian McKellen in Dance Version of HAMLET in Edinburgh




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Connie Ballarini Comes to Teatro Bar, La Plata This Month
August 4, 2022

Connie Ballarini es comediante y guionista. Hace nueve años que hace Stand Up. Su anterior unipersonal #SACADA fue presentado durante los años 2016 y 2017. En televisión, grabó tres especiales para Comedy Central (también emitidos por TELEFE), participó en 'La culpa es de Colón, Edición Mujeres' y en 'Drunk History', todos emitidos por el mismo canal. The performance is on 27 August.
Cast Announced For JEKYLL AND HYDE at Derby Theatre and Queen's Theatre Hornchurch
August 4, 2022

Derby Theatre and Queen's Theatre Hornchurch have announced the cast and creative team for their co-production of Jekyll and Hyde this autumn. Robert Louis Stevenson's iconic tale will be brought vividly to life through Neil Bartlett's brilliant and extraordinary adaptation, and through a stellar cast and creative team.
Full Cast Announced For The Regional Premiere Of Natasha Gordon's NINE NIGHT at Leeds Playhouse and Nottingham Playhouse
August 4, 2022

Leeds Playhouse and Nottingham Playhouse have announced the full cast who will star the regional premiere of Natasha Gordon's critically acclaimed play NINE NIGHT. This comedic and heartfelt production will play in Leeds from 24 September – 15 October ahead of transferring to Nottingham from 19 October – 5 November.
Trudy Carmichael Comes to Edinburgh Festival Fringe Audiences With Her Improvised Cabaret at TheSpaceUK
August 4, 2022

Following a two-year hiatus, everyone's 'favorite' fictional Las Vegas lounge diva, Trudy Carmichael is finally getting her chance to bring her critically acclaimed fully improvised cabaret, Trudy Carmichael Presents The Improvised One-Woman Show! to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe at 4:20pm from 5th -27th August (not 14th) at theSpaceUK Surgeons' Hall.
Trowbridge Town Hall Partners With National Theatre For Community-led Performance Of THE ODYSSEY
August 4, 2022

Trowbridge Town Hall has partnered with the National Theatre to invite the town's residents to participate in a community-led performance of the classical Greek theatre epic, The Odyssey in April 2023.