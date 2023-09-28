Photos: First Look at Betty Who, Solea Pfeiffer and Phillip Boykin in HADESTOWN

Hadestown is running on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening?
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You

Earlier this month, Hadestown welcomed new stars! Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer joined the cast as Persephone, Hades and Eurydice respectively. Check out a first look at the trio in action below!

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Hadestown
Betty Who and Phillip Boykin

Hadestown
Reeve Carney and Solea Pfeiffer

Hadestown
Phillip Boykin

Hadestown
Reeve Carney and cast

Hadestown
Betty Who and cast

Hadestown
Betty Who and cast

Hadestown
Lindsey Hailes, Brit West and Amelia Cormack

Hadestown
Solea Pfeiffer

Hadestown
Alex Puette and Malcom Armwood

Hadestown
Solea Pfeiffer and Betty Who

Hadestown
Solea Pfeiffer and cast

Hadestown
Solea Pfeiffer and Reeve Carney





RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch Betty Who & HADESTOWN Cast Perform Livin It Up on Top Photo
Video: Watch Betty Who & HADESTOWN Cast Perform 'Livin' It Up on Top'

This morning, Betty Who, Solea Pfeiffer, Lillias White, Reeve Carney, Phillip Boykin, and the cast of Hadestown appeared on The TODAY Show to perform 'Livin' It Up on Top' from the Tony-winning Broadway musical. Watch a video of the performance now!

2
Photos: HADESTOWN Cast Members Bring Awareness to Climate Change Photo
Photos: HADESTOWN Cast Members Bring Awareness to Climate Change

Discover how the cast of HADESTOWN, including Phillip Boykin, Betty Who, and Reeve Carney, are using their platform to raise awareness about climate change at the Edge event. Learn more about their efforts to make a positive impact.

3
Video: Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer Photo
Video: Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer

In this video, watch as Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer chat about joining the cast of Hadestown on Broadway.

4
Video: Watch Betty Who Sing with Crowd After HADESTOWN Photo
Video: Watch Betty Who Sing with Crowd After HADESTOWN

Betty Who, Solea Pfeiffer, Lillias White, Reeve Carney, Phillip Boykin, and the cast of Hadestown sang Betty’s hit single “I Love You Always Forever” with the crowd after the matinee outside of the Walter Kerr Theatre to celebrate the new cast joining the company of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical. Watch highlights in this video!

