Photos: First Look at Betty Who, Solea Pfeiffer and Phillip Boykin in HADESTOWN

Hadestown is running on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre.
Earlier this month, Hadestown welcomed new stars! Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer joined the cast as Persephone, Hades and Eurydice respectively. Check out a first look at the trio in action below!
Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.
Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
Reeve Carney and Solea Pfeiffer
Reeve Carney and cast
Betty Who and cast
Betty Who and cast
Lindsey Hailes, Brit West and Amelia Cormack
Alex Puette and Malcom Armwood
Solea Pfeiffer and cast
