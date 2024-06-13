Photos: First Look at Adi Roy in ALADDIN on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Aladdin recently welcomed Adi Roy in the title role.

See photos below!

Roy joined the Broadway company directly from the North American tour, which he led since it launched in the fall of 2022. His first performance on Broadway was Tuesday, June 4.



Aladdin, already among the biggest hits in Broadway history, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2024. The hit production has played over 3,500 performances and welcomed nearly 6M guests to the New Amsterdam Theatre. It ranks #15 on the list of all-time Broadway long runs and has appeared on the Top 10 list of highest-grossing Broadway shows virtually every week of its run.



In the decade since Aladdin opened, only the mega-hits The Lion King, Wicked and Hamilton have grossed more at the box office.



Globally, Aladdin has achieved reach and enduring popularity rare among Broadway musicals. There have been 11 productions on four continents showcasing the spectacle created by Nicholaw and his extraordinary creative team, winners of a collective 24 career Tony Awards.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman

Adi Roy

Adi Roy and Sonya Balsara

Michael James Scott, Adi Roy and the cast