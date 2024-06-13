Photos: First Look At the National Tour of BACK TO THE FUTURE!

The tour will hit 88mph coast-to-coast, bringing the hit Broadway and West End production to over 25 cities with more to be announced shortly. 

By: Jun. 13, 2024
See first look photos of the North American Tour of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical, kicking off this month!

The hit musical will celebrate its official opening on June 14, 2024 at  Cleveland’s Playhouse.

Joining previously announced Don Stephenson as Doc Brown and Caden Brauch as Marty McFly,  principals include Burke Swanson as George McFly, Zan Berube as Lorraine Baines, Cartreze Tucker as  Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry, Ethan Rogers as Biff Tannen, and Luke Antony Neville as Principal Strickland.

Ensemble members include Joshua Blackswan Abbott, Emily Applebaum, Tade Biesinger, Ina  Black, Brittany Bohn, Luther Brooks IV, Alyssa Carol, Jenny Dalrymple, Lucas Hallauer, Laura Sky  Herman, Will Jewett, Ben Lanham, Kiara Lee, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Zoe Brooke Reed, Fisher Lane  Stewart, and Ross Thompson.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

Back to the Future: The Musical
Don Stephenson and Caden Brauch

Back to the Future: The Musical
Zan Berube, Burke Swanson, Caden Brauch and Company

Back to the Future: The Musical
Don Stephenson

Back to the Future: The Musical
Don Stephenson, Caden Brauch and Company

Back to the Future: The Musical
Ethan Rogers, Caden Brauch, Burke Swanson and Company

Back to the Future: The Musical
Cartreze Tucker and Company

Back to the Future: The Musical
Caden Brauch

Back to the Future: The Musical
Don Stephenson and Caden Brauch

Back to the Future: The Musical
Caden Brauch

Back to the Future: The Musical
Caden Brauch and Company

Back to the Future: The Musical
Caden Brauch and Burke Swanson

Back to the Future: The Musical
Burke Swanson, Ethan Rogers, Caden Brauch and Zan Berube









