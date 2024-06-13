Photos: First Look At the National Tour of BACK TO THE FUTURE!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



See first look photos of the North American Tour of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical, kicking off this month!

The hit musical will celebrate its official opening on June 14, 2024 at Cleveland’s Playhouse.

The tour will hit 88mph coast-to-coast, bringing the hit Broadway and West End production to over 25 cities with more to be announced shortly.

Joining previously announced Don Stephenson as Doc Brown and Caden Brauch as Marty McFly, principals include Burke Swanson as George McFly, Zan Berube as Lorraine Baines, Cartreze Tucker as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry, Ethan Rogers as Biff Tannen, and Luke Antony Neville as Principal Strickland.

Ensemble members include Joshua Blackswan Abbott, Emily Applebaum, Tade Biesinger, Ina Black, Brittany Bohn, Luther Brooks IV, Alyssa Carol, Jenny Dalrymple, Lucas Hallauer, Laura Sky Herman, Will Jewett, Ben Lanham, Kiara Lee, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Zoe Brooke Reed, Fisher Lane Stewart, and Ross Thompson.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman