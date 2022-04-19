Photos: FOR COLORED GIRLS Original Cast Members Visit Current Broadway Company

Click Here for More Articles on FOR COLORED GIRLS

Ntozake Shange's groundbreaking for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf, directed and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, began performances on Broadway on Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street) and officially opens on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

On Thursday April 14, members of the original 1976 Broadway cast of for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf visited the Booth Theatre to enjoy Camille A. Brown's reimagined production of Ntozake Shange's classic choreopoem and meet the current cast.

The cast includes Amara Granderson as Lady in Orange, Tendayi Kuumba as Lady in Brown, Kenita R. Miller as Lady in Red, Okwui Okpokwasili as Lady in Green, Stacey Sargeant as Lady in Blue, Alexandria Wailes as Lady in Purple, and D. Woods as Lady in Yellow.

Join the circle as seven women share their stories and find strength in each other's humor and passion through a fusion of poetry, dance, music, and song that explodes off the stage and resonates with all. It's time for joy. It's time for sisterhood. It's time for colored girls.

Photo credit: Lia Chang