Photos: Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center Honors Lynn Nottage at the 22nd Monte Cristo Awards

The ceremony took place on November 6.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

Last night, the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center presented the 22nd Monte Cristo Award to award-winning playwright and screenwriter Lynn Nottage. Nottage, who was in residence at the O’Neill in 2006 while working on her play Ruined, is the first (and remains the only) woman to receive two Pulitzer Prizes for Drama - the first for Ruined, and the second for her 2015 play Sweat. The gala evening was held at Capitale in New York City.  

 Check out photos below!

The O’Neill annually bestows its Monte Cristo Award on a prominent artist whose work has had an extraordinary impact on American theater, in memory of its namesake. The annual gala event supports the O’Neill’s mission to develop new work and new artists for the stage.

“Sometimes art is there to sooth us, sometimes it is there to entertain us, sometimes it is there to enlighten us.  Sometimes art truly is a lifeline - it is there because it is the only way we can comfort and process and shine light on injustice.    Theater can be a refuge but it can also be a loud speaker amplifying the complexities of our human experience,” said Nottage.   “I wrote those first words of my play Ruined at the O’Neill Theater Center.  I had an overstuffed life and it was really hard to push out all of this noise, and I needed a space where I could sit and conjure a play that I knew was going to be difficult and painful and in that room in Connecticut, it provided me with safe space.  Ruined exists because I was given a desk and a quiet place to write a play in Connecticut, and that play really became a rallying cry for a community that was much larger than I ever imagined.  It shifted the way in which I would think about making theater moving forward.  I feel indebted and thankful that I had that short period of time where I could escape and invest in my practice.” 

The celebratory evening, directed by Seret Scott, began with remarks from the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s Executive Director Tiffani Gavin and featured a line-up of special performances celebrating Nottage’s work.  The performances included a reading of Poof! by Tonya Pinkins and Joyce Sylvester;  a performance of “Event The Night Has Ears” from Mlima’s Tale, performed by Justin Hicks; a scene from Ruined read by Quincy Tyler Bernstein and Jason Bowen; a scene from Intimate Apparel read by Stacey Sargeant and CJ Wilson and a monologue from Crumbs from the Table of Joy performed by Gabby Beans. The night concluded with an unforgettable performance of “I’ll Be There” from MJ: The Musical featuring Max Chambers, Bre Jackson and Ilario Grant.  In a very special moment, Nottage’s daughter Ruby Aiyo Gerber, presented the 22nd Monte Cristo Award to her mom. 

Notable guests for the evening included: Michael Douglas, O’Neill Board Chairman Tom Viertel, Carlo Alban, Krystal Joy Brown, Mario Cantone, Angel Desai, Jerry Dixon, Ben Durocher, John Jellison, Isabel Keating, Chalia La Tour, Jevares Myrick, Michael Potts, Laila Robbins, Ryan Spahn and others.

The evening’s Gala Committee included: Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones, Stephen & Ruth Hendel, David Henry Hwang, Genia Kaplan Quinn & Dr. Bruce Quinn, Dominique Morisseau, Senator Chris Murphy (CT), The Nederlander Organization, Tom Viertel & Pat Daily, and Constanza Romero Wilson.

O'Neill Executive Director, Tiffani Gavin, said, “Lynn is one of the greatest storytellers of our time - artfully weaving the stories of the African-diaspora into our shared American story.  She is a torchbearer who gracefully captures the world in motion and leads her audiences to places unfamiliar and to meet people that are often overlooked.  She is an advocate for gender and racial parity in our industry, a challenger of the status quo in the American Theater, and a proud Brooklynite.  She is the real deal and deserving of all of the honors she has received and more. Her extraordinary career is a clear reflection of the spirit, commitment and excellence that the Monte Cristo Award represents.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images

Tom Viertel

Lynn Nottage

Tiffani Gavin and Lynn Nottage

(L-R) Ilario Grant, Bre Jackson and Max Chambers

(L-R) Bre Jackson and Max Chambers

Ruby Gerber

Ruby Gerber

Gabby Beans

Gabby Beans 

Robbie Gordy

Stacey Sargent and CJ Wilson

Jerry Dixon and Mario Cantone (R)

Lynn Nottage 

The members of the cast of MJ the Musical 

Justin Hicks

Quincy Tyler Bernstine and Jason Bowen

Joyce Sylvester

Tonya Pinkins and Joyce Sylvester

Seret Scotts

Tiffani Gavin

Tonya Pinkins

Kenita Miller and Krystal Joy Brown 

Krystal Joy Brown

Ruby Gerber (L)

(L-R) Max Chambers, Bre Jackson and Ilario Grant

(L-R) Guest, Stacey Sargent, Lynn Nottage, Tonya Pinkins and Lisa Arrindell

Lynn Nottage and Michael Douglas

Lynn Nottage and Michael Douglas

Nezzy De Jesus and Terence Archie

(L-R) Lisa Arrindell, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Stacey Sargent, Tonya Pinkins and Kenita Miller

Lisa Arrindell

Rob Mooney and Michael Douglas

Sean Meehan and Michael Potts

Jasmin Richardson and Jevares Myrick

Ted Chapin (R)

Stacey Sargent and Kenita Miller

Sarah Leah Whitson and Ruby Gerber

Quincy Tyler Bernstine and Gabby Beans

Pam Arciero and Jean Marie Keevins

Tom Kitt

Lily Fan

Karlee Fomalont

Jason Tam

Jasmin Richardson and Jevares Myrick

Laila Robins and Robert Cuccioli

Laila Robins

Michael Douglas and Tiffani Gavin

Krystal Joy Brown

Bre Jackson

Krystal Joy Brown

Ilario Grant

Michael Douglas

Max Chambers

Daniel J. Watts

Marshall Ruben and Carolyn Greenspan

Mark Berman and Isabelle Keating

Ryan Spahn

Joyce Sylvester

Gabby Beans

Tiffani Gavin and Lynn Nottage

Lynn Nottage

Patch Darragh

(L-R) Preston Whiteway, Scott Gilmore, Ruth Hendel and guest

Ruth Hendel

Preston Whiteway

Danny Hammond and Ben Durocher

Scott Gilmore

Pat Dailey and Tom Viertel

Sean Meehan

Robert Lenzi

Jhardon DiShon Milton

Michael Potts

Stacey Sargent

Colleen Jellison and John Jellison

Elizabeth Richards and Scott Richards

Scott Richards and Elizabeth Richards

Justin Hicks and Kenita Miller

Carlo Alban

Kenita Miller

Tonya Pinkins and CJ Wilson

Quincy Tyler Bernstine

Tiffani Gavin

Stacey Sargent

John McDaniel

Andrew Baldassarre and Sally Speer

Quincy Tyler Bernstine

Quincy Tyler Bernstine and Tiffani Gavin



Recommended For You