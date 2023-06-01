Photos: Christine Baranski, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and More Attend Museum of the City of New York's Centennial Gala

The event took place on Wednesday, May 24.

On Wednesday, May 24, the Museum of the City of New York held its  CENTENNIAL GALA -- an evening of dinner, dancing, and the unveiling of its new exhibition, This Is New York: 100 Years of the City in Art and Pop Culture.  At the awards ceremony that kicked off the event, Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies and 108th mayor of New York City, was presented with the Gotham Icon Award in recognition of his steadfast dedication to New York City and his continuous support of the Museum.  

The Centennial Gala raised over $2 million dollars for the Museum, and VIPs on hand included NYC Mayor Eric Adams; Christine Baranski (award-winning actor and performer); Georgina Bloomberg (author and philanthropist); Brian Stokes Mitchell (award-winning singer and actor); Former NYS Governor David Paterson;  Charlie Ahearn (filmmaker); Jane Dickson (artist); Elizabeth Streb (choreographer); Jon Kamen (Chairman & CEO, RadicalMedia); Nazli Parvizi (President of the Museum of Food & Drink); former MCNY Directors Susan Henshaw Jones and Whitney Donhauser; James Dinan (founder, York Capital Management); Ronay A. Menschel (vice chair of Museum of the City of New York’s Board of Trustees);  William Vrattos (Chair of Museum of the City of New York's Board of Trustees); as well as Sarah M. Henry (Robert A. and Elizabeth Rohn Jeffe Chief Curator and Interim Director of the Museum of the City of New York).

Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder and Ilya Savenok/Getty for MCNY

Diana Taylor, Katherine Oliver and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Guests attend the after party

Christine Baranski

Christine Baranski

William C. Vrattos and Sarah M. Henry

DJ

Christine Baranski

Mayor Eric Adams

Michael Barrie, Neel Shah, Nathan Romano and Janis Vitols

Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker

Allyson Tucker, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Mayor Eric Adams

Susan Barrio, Lexie Perez, Ruth Fernandez, Joe Maliekel and Jahvonte Bain

Justin Waterman, Georgina Bloomberg, Honoree Michael R. Bloomberg, Ronay Menschel, Sarah M. Henry, Mayor Eric Adams, Bill Vrattos and Diana Taylor



