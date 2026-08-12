Review Roundup: THE WINTER'S TALE Opens as Part of Free Shakespeare in the Park

The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park is continuing with THE WINTER’S TALE at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Veteran director Daniel Sullivan has returned to The Delacorte with his 12th production for Free Shakespeare in the Park. The production will run through Sunday, August 23. Read the reviews below!

Check out photos from the show here.

The complete cast of THE WINTER’S TALE includes Heschel Bay (Ensemble), Marsha Stephanie Blake (Paulina), Teagle F. Bougere (Camillo), Chuck Cooper (Old Shepherd), Peter Douskalis (Musician), Matthew Eby (Mamillius/Time/Ensemble), Raúl Esparza (Leontes), Isabela Ferrer (Perdita), Katie Griffith (Mopsa/Ensemble), Alex Hernandez (Cleomenes/Ensemble), Michael Khalid Karadsheh (Young Shepherd), Denise Kolodja (Ensemble), Daniel Kyri (Florizel), Everett Lonergan (Ensemble), Aubie Merrylees (Archidamus/Ensemble), Jennifer Mogbock (Emilia/Ensemble), Gilbert Owuor (Polixenes), Violeta Picayo (Ensemble), Lily Rabe (Hermione), Bianca Rogoff (Ensemble), Matt E. Russell (Dion/Ensemble), Steven Skybell (Antigonus/Autolycus), Michael Thanh Tran (Ensemble), and Jackson Whitman (Ensemble).

When the King of Sicilia becomes convinced his pregnant wife has been unfaithful, the royal baby is smuggled to the coast of Bohemia where an old shepherd finds her and renames her Perdita. Sixteen years later, Perdita falls in love with another young shepherd, Doricles, who turns out to be a prince in disguise. Honesty is a fool and true love the only answer in this mysterious, romantic tale of defiance and destiny.

Alexis Soloski, The New York Times: There’s pleasure, too, of a bittersweet kind, in the measured optimism that “The Winter’s Tale” offers and which so clearly appeals to Sullivan. There is real loss in this romance and pain that can’t be entirely assuaged. But the play also insists that healing is possible, redemption practicable and that what we might mistake for supernatural influence is, in fact, the steady, patient work of humans. There’s hope here, even when hope has felt beyond the reach of sense or reason. That can feel, for a night at least, remedy enough.

Thom Geier, Culture Sauce: The Winter’s Tale is a show full of tragedy, tyranny, and comedy, where characters get their comeuppance (but not always the ones most deserving of it). It’s a bit of a muddle, to be honest, and this production revels in its messiness in ways that both captivate and frustrate.

Bobby McGuire, 1 Minute Critic: Make no bones about it, for all its lush poetry, raucous comedy, and tearjerking moments, The Winter’s Tale is a strange play. Luckily, as presented, the only thing more absurd than the play’s plot is how absurdly talented the cast is.

Sara Holdren, Vulture: A subtle but still evident skepticism around that core idea of forgiveness is part of what dampens the production as a whole. It’s a coldness that even seeps into scenes that should be utterly delightful.

Joe Dziemianowicz, New York Theatre Guide: Except for a middle section that outlasts its welcome, director Daniel Sullivan’s open-air Shakespeare in the Park revival lands without big problems. Led by Tony Award-nominated aces Raúl Esparza and Lily Rabe, the straight-up and satisfying staging has much to admire across nearly 3.5 hours: persuasive performances, meaningful visuals, and deep emotions.