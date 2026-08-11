Video: Amy Lennox and Rachel Tucker Discuss THELMA & LOUISE Musical on ITV London

Thelma & Louise stars Amy Lennox and Rachel Tucker appeared on ITV London to discuss the upcoming world premiere musical at the Young Vic. During the interview, the pair shared how the iconic film has been reimagined for the stage, while retaining moments that fans of the original will recognize and love. Check out the interview!

The segment also offered a taste of Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Neko Case’s new music for the production, featuring a clip of Lennox and Tucker singing a piece from the score.

Speaking about Case’s music, Tucker said, “It feels like it’s from her soul, her gut. She’s an LA rockstar and it’s coming from her soul.”

More than 30 years after the film first premiered, Oscar and Golden Globe-winning screenwriter CALLIE KHOURI has adapted her story for the stage. The new musical features music by Case and is directed by Trip Cullman.

Lennox and Tucker star as Thelma and Louise, respectively. On a spontaneous weekend getaway, an ill-fated encounter with a stranger at a roadside honky-tonk sends the best friends on a life-changing journey. The new musical brings the story of freedom, solidarity and friendship to the stage with a new score while drawing on the characters and moments that have made the original film enduring.

Cast of Thelma & Louise

Joining Lennox and Tucker are Trevor Dion Nicholas as Hal, Jordan Luke Gage as JD, Samuel Edwards as Darryl, Alex Gibson-Giorgio as Jimmy, Letitia Hector as Sarah, Tamlyn Henderson as Harlan/Max and Jack Butterworth as Trooper/Singer.

The ensemble features Suzie McAdam, Eleanor Walsh, Alex Given, Kamilla Fernandes, Rushand Chambers and Joshua Dever.

Creative Team

Trip Cullman directs, with choreography by Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber, scenography by Christine Jones and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Ryan Dawson Laight, lighting design by Natasha Chivers and sound design by Gareth Owen.

Kimberly Grigsby serves as musical supervisor, with orchestrations and arrangements by John Clancy and musical direction by Ed Bussey. Additional music is by Carl Newman, Paul Rigby and Zoe Sarnak.

Thelma & Louise is a Young Vic, Sonia Friedman Productions, Blue Spruce Productions, Ley Line Entertainment and CALLIE KHOURI co-production, with Mandy Greenfield, in association with MGM On Stage.

The world premiere begins performances in the Young Vic’s Main House on September 3, 2026, with press night on September 16. The limited engagement continues through October 24.

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