Photos: Celebrities Perform In A Night Of Comedy For Charity Event At West Side Comedy Club

Stars arrived from Hollywood for a celebrity comedy night at West Side Comedy club to kick off a tour that started in New York City on September 25th. See photos from the show.

The night was to raise funds for Women Forward international and included comedians, models, actors, writers and playwrights, who all began their careers modeling and who performed a special evening of comedy themed on ‘Models of Comedy. This is the first show of a tour headed for Las Vegas, LA and London to raise awareness for women’s right and specifically against sex trafficking in the model industry. The sets were described by audience members as hilarious, sometimes on the edge and wild, thought-provoking, and very funny.

The evening was hosted by club owner Felicia Madison, stand-up comedian and the Director of Talent and Development at West Side Comedy Club. Her album, *Better Than Sex*, has 220K views on Amazon Prime and YouTube, while her Instagram clips garner over 8 million views. As the founder of FUNYStandup, a stand-up comedy school, and FUNYRecords, she is dedicated to nurturing new talent and promoting the art of comedy for newcomers as well as booking big-named comedians.

Original creator of the concept top model, actress and comedian Eugenia Kuzmina (Guy Ritchie Operation Fortune, Spy City TV show, Bad Moms, Max Dagan's Strange Darlings. and author of Model Mom as well as top model for L’Oréal , Vogue, Cartier) has been performing sets in LA from the Comedy Store to Laughing Factory, before producing charity events to bring awareness to the issues younger models in the industry face.

As well as Kuzmina and Madison, the line up in New York City included Dominika van Santen (who won Top Model of the World (2005), dances in music videos for Rihanna, Calvin Harris, Robin Thicke, J. Lo, Pitbull and an actress in X-men: First Class, Prince of Persia, Snow White and the Huntsman, Tim Burton's Dark Shadows), Claire Rose (Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Borderline Cartel Chronicles, Fearless, The Producers Club theatre, The Story of Hers, I AM and Lonely Boys), Joanna Pickering (multi-award winning actress and playwright, Don't Harm The Animals, Laughing in the Dark, Bad Victims, sold out in London, Paris, NYC, Tuth, Lies and Deception available at The Drama Book Store, acting Irvine Welsh/Danny Boyle's Creation stories, as well as comedy shows at Chateau Marmont Bungalows, Vegas and NY), Kate Herman (Robots, Revenge, Uncle Kent 2), and Victoria Arnstein (Broadway, Gotham, Broadway Comedy Club).

The mission of Women Forward International ( WFI) is to partner the next generation with nonprofit and private sector organizations and artists to implement solutions critical to safety and empowerment, and bringing mind and heart to form unity, collaboration and a service to humanity.

West side Comedy club has quickly become a go-to spot for top notch talent with a mix of up-and-comers and celebrity talent such as Bill Burr, Ronnie Cheing, Jessica Kiraonand. Located in the charming historical Upper West Side, the club has quickly become known for its hilarious lineups. The evening provided a full house, lots of laughter, and drinks on the house.

Photo Credit: Andy Kropa



