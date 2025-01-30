News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: CONVERSATIONS WITH MOTHER's Matt Doyle & Caroline Aaron Meet the Press

Matthew Lombardo’s Conversations with Mother will play a limited engagement at Theatre 555 beginning February 7. It will run through May 11.

By: Jan. 30, 2025
Matthew Lombardo’s Conversations with Mother will star Caroline Aaron and Matt Doyle. The production will play a limited engagement at Theatre 555  beginning February 7 with an opening on February 23; it will run through May 11.  Noah Himmelstein directs. See photos of Doyle and Aaron meeting the press here! 
  
Lombardo’s semi-autobiographical comedy traces the relationship between Italian matriarch Maria Collavechio (Caroline Aaron) and her gay son (Matt Doyle) spanning the course of five decades.

As they continue to test their lifelong bond, the play depicts the outrageously funny and sometimes completely infuriating dynamic between a domineering mother and her rudderless son.  
 

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 




