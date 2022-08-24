Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CHICAGO
Click Here for More on CHICAGO

Photos: CHICAGO's Angelica Ross Meets the Press at CIVILIAN Hotel

Ross will play an 8-week limited engagement at the Ambassador Theatre through Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Aug. 24, 2022  

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome actress and human rights advocate Angelica Ross ("Pose," "American Horror Story") making her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart beginning Monday, September 12, 2022.

See photos of Angelia Ross at CIVILIAN Hotel below!

She will play an 8-week limited engagement at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC) through Sunday, November 6, 2022. Ross makes history when she joins the Chicago company, becoming the first openly trans woman to play a leading role in a Broadway musical.

From the board room, to film and TV sets to Capitol Hill to the music studio, Angelica Ross is a leading figure of success and strength in the movement for human rights advocacy focused on Transgender and racial equality. A fan favorite on FX's award-winning hit "Pose" plus both the ninth season of Ryan Murphy's FX hit "American Horror Story: 1984" and the double feature tenth season as The Chemist in part 1 and Theta in part 2. Angelica also returned to her love for music with her debut music video and single, "Only You.". Fans are also anticipating a visual for "Fierce" - her club anthem with songstress, Mila Jam, and legendary Ultra Naté. Angelica has also announced her forthcoming untitled book as she continues to blaze a trail, kick open doors, and build her own table with ample open seats.

Angelica Ross
Angelica Ross

