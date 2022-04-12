Photos: CHICAGO Star Pamela Anderson Takes Her First Bows on Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on CHICAGO

Tonight, the Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago welcomed actress and activist Pamela Anderson making her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart! Go inisde Pam's opening night below as she takes her first Broadway bows!

Pamela Anderson will play an 8-week limited engagement at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC) through Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski