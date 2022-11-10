Photos: Billy Porter Announces Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright Billy Porter will be the latest celebrity to become a wax figure at the world's greatest wax museum, Madame Tussauds.

Billy announced the exciting news to his fans on Instagram. Check out photos of the creation of the wax figure below!

Hailing from Pittsburgh, PA, Billy is best known for his electric portrayal of Pray Tell in FX's breakthrough series, "Pose;" representation of the Fairy Godmother in Amazon's remake of Cinderella; and his fabulous style. A veteran of the theater, Billy has also starred in Broadway musicals including Kinky Boots, which he won the 2013 Drama Desk and Tony Awards for Best Actor in a Musical.

Besides his accomplishments in acting, Billy is also known as an inspirational icon. Through his powerful statements on the red carpet and openness within interviews and his memoir, he is admired for his vulnerability and supportive nature to all communities. Therefore, on behalf of World Kindness Day on November 13, Billy announced there's more of him to spread kindness with his new wax figure.

Billy sat down with a team of artists who will create his wax figure. The multi-talented star's figure will wear a recreation of one of his most memorable looks from the 2020 Grammy awards, styled by Sam Ratelle. A Scott Studenberg-designed turquoise jacket and jumpsuit, and a wide-brimmed hat with a motorized screen of crystalline fringe. The figure will take about six months and 20 studio artists to create in London before fans can meet his figure at Madame Tussauds New York Times Square.

"I am humbly honored to be receiving my very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds. It's been a pleasure to work with the artists to make this dream come true and I can't wait to see my twin in New York!" said Billy Porter.

After making history becoming the first openly gay, black man to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama, Billy has fought to provide visibility and inspiration to all young queer people of all colors. Madame Tussauds provides direct access to A-list celebrities, showcasing their impact on society. Fans will be able to meet Billy Porter's wax twin at Madame Tussauds New York in Times Square.