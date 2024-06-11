Photos: Backstage with the Drama Desk Awards Winners

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Winners for the 2024 Annual Drama Desk Awards were announced last night at NYU Skirball Center. Tony Award Winners Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit hosted the ceremony.

In keeping with the Drama Desk's mission, the nominators considered shows that opened on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway during the 2023-2024 season for this year’s awards. Shows were eligible with 21 or more unique live performances.

The Drama Desk Awards are the only major New York City theater awards for which productions on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway compete against each other in the same categories. David Barbour and Charles Wright are The Drama Desk co-presidents.

Most-winning productions included: Stereophonic (7), Water for Elephants (4), Appropriate (3), Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (3), Dead Outlaw (3), and Hell’s Kitchen (3). View a full list of winners and check out photos from backstage with the winners below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy