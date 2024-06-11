Photos: Backstage with the Drama Desk Awards Winners

Stereophonic took home 7 Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Play.
Winners for the 2024 Annual Drama Desk Awards were announced last night at NYU Skirball Center. Tony Award Winners Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit hosted the ceremony.
In keeping with the Drama Desk's mission, the nominators considered shows that opened on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway during the 2023-2024 season for this year’s awards. Shows were eligible with 21 or more unique live performances.
The Drama Desk Awards are the only major New York City theater awards for which productions on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway compete against each other in the same categories. David Barbour and Charles Wright are The Drama Desk co-presidents.
Most-winning productions included: Stereophonic (7), Water for Elephants (4), Appropriate (3), Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (3), Dead Outlaw (3), and Hell’s Kitchen (3). View a full list of winners and check out photos from backstage with the winners below!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Jessica Lange
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange and Celia Keenan-Bolger
The Cast of Stereophonic-Will Brill, Sarah Pidgeon, Juliana Canfield, Andrew R. Butler, Tom Pecinka, Chris Stack and Eli Gelb
Nikiya Mathis
JR Goodman, Ray Wetmore and Camille Labarre
How to Dance in Ohio Access Team members that includes-Jeremy Wein, Liz Weber, Nicole D'Angelo, Ava Xiao-Lin Rigelhaupt, Becky Leifman, and Sammi Cannold.
Paul Tate dePoo
Avran Mlotek, Motl Didner, Dominick Balletta and Zalem Miotek
Isabella Byrd
Ryan Rumery
Walter Trarbach, Cody Spencer and Kai Harada
Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick
Maleah Joi Moon, Brian d'Arcy James and Kelli O'Hara
Kecia Lewis and Maleah Joi Moon
Carole Rothman and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Amy Herzog
Sarah Hyland and Debra Messing
Creative Team of Dead Outlaw
