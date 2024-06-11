Photos: Backstage with the Drama Desk Awards Winners

Stereophonic took home 7 Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Play.

By: Jun. 11, 2024
Winners for the 2024 Annual Drama Desk Awards were announced last night at NYU Skirball Center. Tony Award Winners Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit hosted the ceremony.

In keeping with the Drama Desk's mission, the nominators considered shows that opened on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway during the 2023-2024 season for this year’s awards. Shows were eligible with 21 or more unique live performances. 

The Drama Desk Awards are the only major New York City theater awards for which productions on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway compete against each other in the same categories. David Barbour and Charles Wright are The Drama Desk co-presidents.

Most-winning productions included: Stereophonic (7),  Water for Elephants (4), Appropriate (3), Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (3), Dead Outlaw (3), and Hell’s Kitchen (3). View a full list of winners and check out photos from backstage with the winners below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Kara Young
Kara Young

Celia Keenan-Bolger and Jessica Lange
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Jessica Lange

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Jessica Lange
Jessica Lange

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange and Celia Keenan-Bolger
Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange and Celia Keenan-Bolger

Photos: Backstage with the Drama Desk Awards Winners
The Cast of Stereophonic-Will Brill, Sarah Pidgeon, Juliana Canfield, Andrew R. Butler, Tom Pecinka, Chris Stack and Eli Gelb

Nikiya Mathis
Nikiya Mathis

JR Goodman, Ray Wetmore and Camille Labarre
JR Goodman, Ray Wetmore and Camille Labarre

Nikki M. James
Nikki M. James

Patrick Page
Patrick Page

Enver Chakartash
Enver Chakartash

Paul Tazewell
Paul Tazewell

Cole Escola
Cole Escola

How to Dance in Ohio Access Team members that includes-Jeremy Wein, Liz Weber, Nicole D'Angelo, Ava Xiao-Lin Rigelhaupt, Becky Leifman, and Sammi Cannold.

Paul Tate dePoo
Paul Tate dePoo

Avran Mlotek, Motl Didner, Dominick Balletta and Zalem Miotek
Avran Mlotek, Motl Didner, Dominick Balletta and Zalem Miotek

Jane Cox
Jane Cox

Brian MacDevitt
Brian MacDevitt

Brian MacDevitt and Jane Cox
Brian MacDevitt and Jane Cox

Isabella Byrd
Isabella Byrd

Ryan Rumery
Ryan Rumery

Walter Trarbach, Cody Spencer and Kai Harada
Walter Trarbach, Cody Spencer and Kai Harada

David Yazbek
David Yazbek

Itamar Moses
Itamar Moses

Irene Gandy
Irene Gandy

Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick
Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick

Matthew Broderick
Matthew Broderick

Will Butler
Will Butler

Marco Paguia
Marco Paguia

Shaina Taub
Shaina Taub

Justin Peck
Justin Peck

Daniel Aukin
Daniel Aukin

Jessica Stone
Jessica Stone

Corbin Bleu and Sarah Hyland
Corbin Bleu and Sarah Hyland

Andre Bishop and James Lapine
Andre Bishop and James Lapine

Kecia Lewis
Kecia Lewis

Maleah Joi Moon, Brian d'Arcy James and Kelli O'Hara
Maleah Joi Moon, Brian d'Arcy James and Kelli O'Hara

Maleah Joi Moon
Maleah Joi Moon

Kecia Lewis and Maleah Joi Moon
Kecia Lewis and Maleah Joi Moon

Kelli O'Hara
Kelli O'Hara

Brian d'Arcy James
Brian d'Arcy James

Peter Nigrini
Peter Nigrini

Carole Rothman and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Carole Rothman and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Amy Herzog

Amy Herzog

David Adjmi
David Adjmi

Adam Greenfield
Adam Greenfield

Sarah Hyland and Debra Messing
Sarah Hyland and Debra Messing

Creative Team of Dead Outlaw
Creative Team of Dead Outlaw




