Photos: Angelina Jolie and More Launch THE OUTSIDERS' Stay Gold Project

The Outsiders is launching a national youth and education partnership between The Stay Gold Project and City Year, a national nonprofit that recruits AmeriCorps members to serve in schools for a year as student success coaches. This partnership was sparked by longtime City Year champions and the lead supporter of the Stay Gold Project, The Crimson Lion / Lavine Family Foundation.

The Stay Gold Project was created to ensure that cost is never a barrier for young people to experience The Outsiders,and this partnership will give students and educators free access to both the Broadway and touring productions, along with providing educational resources to continue the conversation back in the classroom. It was unveiled last night at an event celebrating the musical's Los Angeles opening at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, hosted by producer Angelina Jolie and City Year Los Angeles board member Octavia Spencer. See photos from the launch!

The Stay Gold Project began by providing access for New York City public school students to see The Outsiders on Broadway. It has since grown into a national initiative that also helps young people experience the musical in communities across North America. In the tour's first year, support from the SONIC Foundation and private donors allowed The Stay Gold Project to provide approximately 4,000 subsidized tickets to students and educators. The Crimson Lion / Lavine Family Foundation is now the Principal Sponsor of The Stay Gold Project whose generous support along with private donors will provide thousands of more students and educators with the same opportunity.

As the North American tour continues to travel the country, The Stay Gold Project and City Year will work together to provide students and educators, who might otherwise not have been able to see the show, with subsidized tickets to The Outsiders. City Year's local 29 sites, supporting 250 schools across the country, will coordinate attendance and provide a study guide and post-show conversations with company members. City Year's 1,500 student success coaches will accompany students to the theater and help them explore the story's themes and connect them to their own lives.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 06 Hrs 39 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming