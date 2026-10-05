Photos: Angelina Jolie and More Launch THE OUTSIDERS' Stay Gold Project
Octavia Spencer and more joined the kickoff event at the musical's Los Angeles premiere.
The Outsiders is launching a national youth and education partnership between The Stay Gold Project and City Year, a national nonprofit that recruits AmeriCorps members to serve in schools for a year as student success coaches. This partnership was sparked by longtime City Year champions and the lead supporter of the Stay Gold Project, The Crimson Lion / Lavine Family Foundation.
The Stay Gold Project was created to ensure that cost is never a barrier for young people to experience The Outsiders,and this partnership will give students and educators free access to both the Broadway and touring productions, along with providing educational resources to continue the conversation back in the classroom. It was unveiled last night at an event celebrating the musical's Los Angeles opening at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, hosted by producer Angelina Jolie and City Year Los Angeles board member Octavia Spencer. See photos from the launch!
The Stay Gold Project began by providing access for New York City public school students to see The Outsiders on Broadway. It has since grown into a national initiative that also helps young people experience the musical in communities across North America. In the tour's first year, support from the SONIC Foundation and private donors allowed The Stay Gold Project to provide approximately 4,000 subsidized tickets to students and educators. The Crimson Lion / Lavine Family Foundation is now the Principal Sponsor of The Stay Gold Project whose generous support along with private donors will provide thousands of more students and educators with the same opportunity.
As the North American tour continues to travel the country, The Stay Gold Project and City Year will work together to provide students and educators, who might otherwise not have been able to see the show, with subsidized tickets to The Outsiders. City Year's local 29 sites, supporting 250 schools across the country, will coordinate attendance and provide a study guide and post-show conversations with company members. City Year's 1,500 student success coaches will accompany students to the theater and help them explore the story's themes and connect them to their own lives.
Photos: Courtesy of The Outsiders
Bill Thompson, Nycoi Jones, Jim Balfanz, Emily Baeza, Pierce Cedillo, Octavia Spencer, Angelina Jolie, Saniya Parray, Hank Unger
Lana Condor, Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park
Tyler Jordan Wesley, Emma Hearn, Bonale Fambrini, Jaydon Nget, [Matthew Rego, back to camera]
Tyler Jordan Wesley, Emma Hearn, Bonale Fambrini, Jaydon Nget, Jordan DeAndre Williams, Matthew Rego, Adam Rapp, Zach Chance
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
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