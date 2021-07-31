Photos: Adrienne Warren and Friends Perform as Part of Bryant Park's Picnic Performances

Bryant Park Picnic Performances' season of free, live performances continued on Friday, July 30 at 7pm with Broadway rising star Adrienne Warren, as part of this season's Carnegie Hall Citywide Series.

Adrienne Warren's portrayal of the legendary Tina Turner in the musical Tina earned her a 2020 Tony Award nomination. Warren and some of her closest musical friends performed in this concert, including performers Matthew Griffin, Amber Iman, Ashley Loren, and Jhardon Milton. The performance was guest-hosted by Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!).

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Mauricio Martinez (Host)



Mauricio Martinez



Mauricio Martinez



Wendy Margo (Managing Artistic Projects Carnegie Hall)



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Jhardon Milton



Matthew Griffin



Jhardon Milton, Adrienne Warren and Matthew Griffin



Jhardon Milton



Matthew Griffin



Adrienne Warren and Matthew Griffin



Adrienne Warren



Jhardon Milton and Adrienne Warren



Matthew Griffin



Jhardon Milton



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Jhardon Milton and Matthew Griffin



Jhardon Milton and Matthew Griffin



Ashley Loren and Adrienne Warren



Ashley Loren



Ashley Loren



Ashley Loren



Ashley Loren and Adrienne Warren



Ashley Loren and Adrienne Warren



Amber Iman



Amber Iman



Amber Iman



Adrienne Warren



Amber Iman



Amber Iman



Adrienne Warren and Amber Iman



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren and Amber Iman



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Amber Iman, Jhardon Milton, Ashley Loren, Matthew Griffin and Adrienne Warren



Amber Iman, Jhardon Milton, Ashley Loren and Matthew Griffin



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren



Adrienne Warren