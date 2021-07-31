Photos: Adrienne Warren and Friends Perform as Part of Bryant Park's Picnic Performances
Warren was joined by performers Matthew Griffin, Amber Iman, Ashley Loren, and Jhardon Milton.
Bryant Park Picnic Performances' season of free, live performances continued on Friday, July 30 at 7pm with Broadway rising star Adrienne Warren, as part of this season's Carnegie Hall Citywide Series.
Adrienne Warren's portrayal of the legendary Tina Turner in the musical Tina earned her a 2020 Tony Award nomination. Warren and some of her closest musical friends performed in this concert, including performers Matthew Griffin, Amber Iman, Ashley Loren, and Jhardon Milton. The performance was guest-hosted by Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!).
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Mauricio Martinez (Host)
Wendy Margo (Managing Artistic Projects Carnegie Hall)
Jhardon Milton
Jhardon Milton, Adrienne Warren and Matthew Griffin
Jhardon Milton
Adrienne Warren and Matthew Griffin
Jhardon Milton and Adrienne Warren
Jhardon Milton
Jhardon Milton and Matthew Griffin
Jhardon Milton and Matthew Griffin
Ashley Loren and Adrienne Warren
Ashley Loren and Adrienne Warren
Ashley Loren and Adrienne Warren
Adrienne Warren and Amber Iman
Adrienne Warren and Amber Iman
Amber Iman, Jhardon Milton, Ashley Loren, Matthew Griffin and Adrienne Warren
Amber Iman, Jhardon Milton, Ashley Loren and Matthew Griffin