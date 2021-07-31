Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: Adrienne Warren and Friends Perform as Part of Bryant Park's Picnic Performances

Warren was joined by performers Matthew Griffin, Amber Iman, Ashley Loren, and Jhardon Milton.

Jul. 31, 2021  

Bryant Park Picnic Performances' season of free, live performances continued on Friday, July 30 at 7pm with Broadway rising star Adrienne Warren, as part of this season's Carnegie Hall Citywide Series.

Adrienne Warren's portrayal of the legendary Tina Turner in the musical Tina earned her a 2020 Tony Award nomination. Warren and some of her closest musical friends performed in this concert, including performers Matthew Griffin, Amber Iman, Ashley Loren, and Jhardon Milton. The performance was guest-hosted by Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!).

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Mauricio Martinez (Host)

Mauricio Martinez

Mauricio Martinez

Wendy Margo (Managing Artistic Projects Carnegie Hall)

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Jhardon Milton

Matthew Griffin

Jhardon Milton, Adrienne Warren and Matthew Griffin

Jhardon Milton

Matthew Griffin

Adrienne Warren and Matthew Griffin

Adrienne Warren

Jhardon Milton and Adrienne Warren

Matthew Griffin

Jhardon Milton

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Jhardon Milton and Matthew Griffin

Jhardon Milton and Matthew Griffin

Ashley Loren and Adrienne Warren

Ashley Loren

Ashley Loren

Ashley Loren

Ashley Loren and Adrienne Warren

Ashley Loren and Adrienne Warren

Amber Iman

Amber Iman

Amber Iman

Adrienne Warren

Amber Iman

Amber Iman

Adrienne Warren and Amber Iman

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren and Amber Iman

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Amber Iman, Jhardon Milton, Ashley Loren, Matthew Griffin and Adrienne Warren

Amber Iman, Jhardon Milton, Ashley Loren and Matthew Griffin

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren


