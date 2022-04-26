Photos: Adrienne Warren, Stephanie J. Block, Celia Keenan-Bolger & More Celebrate Photographer Jenny Anderson

Last night, Tony Award Winners Adrienne Warren, Stephanie J. Block, and Celia Keenan-Bolger were just a few of the Broadway stars who celebrated beloved Broadway photographer Jenny Anderson's photo exhibition at the historic Waldorf Astoria.

Check out photos below!

The exhibition, titled The In Between: Intimate & Candid Moments of Broadway Stars, made its New York debut at the residential gallery of The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria, the new residences at the Waldorf Astoria New York hotel.

Celia Keenan-Bolger welcomed the crowd, praising Jenny's artistry and eye for moments that should be captured in time.

"We got into this business that is an ephemeral art form, and because of Jenny, we endure. She is our friend, a great artist, and an extraordinary human being," Keenan-Bolger said in her remarks.

Additional guests included Jenn Colella, Bobby Conte Thornton, Kristolyn Lloyd, Andy Mientus, Caitlin Kinnunen, Julia Murney, Will Hochman, Mike Doyle, Max von Essen, Teal Wicks, Micaela Diamond, Eric Anderson, Jessica Rush, Lora Lee Gayer, Jessica Phillips, and Alysha Umphress.