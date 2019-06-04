Photo/Video: Inside BROADWAY BARES FIRE ISLAND

Twenty-six delectable dancers launched the 2019 Broadway Bares season with theatre-inspired moves and a record-shattering fundraising total at this year's tantalizingly theatrical Broadway Bares Fire Island on June 1, 2019.

This year's event in Fire Island Pines, NY, raised $78,227 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, surpassing last year's then-record of $59,207.

Broadway Bares Fire Island served as an intimate preview for the 29th edition of Broadway Bares, which will take over NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom for two full-out performances on June 16 featuring more than 150 of NYC's hottest dancers. This year's show is dubbed Broadway Bares: Take Off, fueling your wanderlust with tempting, travel-inspired striptease. Tickets are available at broadwaycares.org.

This year's Broadway Bares Fire Island took audience members on a romp through sexy renditions of beloved Broadway shows, from The Phantom of the Opera to Fosse, from The Cher Show to Sweeney Todd. The show featured a performance on pointe, a pasodoble, fierce men in drag and, as always, sensational striptease.

Broadway Bares Fire Island cast featured Cesar Abreu, Andrés Acosta, Maci Arms, Dave August, Heather Lea Bair, Joe Beauregard, Ian Campayno, Josh Cotham, Anthony Crouchelli, Judah Frank, Lauren Gemelli, Shannon Giles, Michael Scott Gomez, Justin Henry, Beau Hutchings, Jason Garcia Ignacio, Madison Ingles, Sasha Isaeva, Ted Keener, Emily Larger, Frankie Morgan, Zachary Morris, Mark Osmundsen, Joseph Rivera, Mitchell Wayne and Sidney Erik Wright.

Broadway Bares Fire Island was directed and choreographed by Michael Lee Scott, who was joined by associate choreographers Abreu, Acosta, Henry and Wright. The creative team also included Assistant Director Chris Siretz; Lighting Designer Kirk Fitzgerald; Costume Designers Sam Brooks, Matthew Hampton, Jeff Johnson-Doherty, Eden Tayar and Jeffrey Wallach; Hair and Wig Designer Michael Serapiglia; and makeup design by The M•A•C Pro Team. Richard Leigh-Nilsen served as production stage manager.

Photo Credit: Michael Kushner





