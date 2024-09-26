Photo: Shepherd University's OUR TOWN Cast Meets the Broadway OUR TOWN Cast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Yesterday, students from Shepherd University's Contemporary Theatre Studies Program in West Virginia saw Thornton Wilder's Our Town on Broadway. These students are putting on their own production of Our Town at their University in November and were able to meet the Broadway cast after the show.

The student playing “George” even had the opportunity to speak to Ephraim Sykes about the role and his performance.

Check out a photo of the two casts together below!

Our Town by Thornton Wilder runs at Shepherd University's Marinoff Theater in November. Performances run November 2 at 8pm, 3 at 3pm, 8 at 8pm, 9 at 2pm & 8pm, and 10 at 3pm. Learn more here.