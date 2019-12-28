Photo Flashback: Rita Hayworth Attends Opening Night of SUGAR BABIES in 1979

Today, we're taking a look back into our archives with a flashback photo of Rita Hayworth!

Below, check out the photo of Hayworth and her daughter Yasmin attending the opening night performance of "Sugar Babies" on October 8, 1979.

Hayworth was an American actress and dancer who achieved fame during the 1940s, appearing in 61 films over 37 years. She is best known for her performance in the 1946 film noir Gilda, opposite Glenn Ford. Her greatest success was in the musical Cover Girl (1944), with Gene Kelly. In 1980, Hayworth was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, which contributed to her death at age 68.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



