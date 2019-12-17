Photo Flash: The Clintons, Dan Levy, and More Attend Cynthia Erivo and Shoshana Bean's NIGHT DIVINE Concert at the Apollo

On Monday, December 16, Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award Winner Cynthia Erivo and Broadway star, Billboard #1 recording artist Shoshana Bean came together for a one-night-only Holiday Spectacular at Harlem's World Famous Apollo Theater.

Special guests in attendance included the Clintons, Dan Levy, and more! Check out photos of the guests posing with Erivo and Bean below!

After a sold out 2018 engagement, two of the most gifted singers on earth returned to lift their voices for one incredible Night Divine. This musical match made in heaven brought a soulful glamour to the holidays, reimagining the sound and style of the season with a 13-piece orchestra and an inspired collection of duet looks by star designers Christopher Palu and Christian Siriano. With the nostalgic elegance and candid humor of a Judy Garland Christmas special, Night Divine carries the torch of the most iconic showstoppers, burning brightly from the historic Apollo stage.

Photo Credit: Michael Hull Photo





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You