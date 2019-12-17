Photo Coverage: Cynthia Erivo and Shoshana Bean Lead Night Divine Holiday Concert at the Apollo

On Monday, December 16, Cynthia Erivo and Shoshana Bean came together for a one-night-only Holiday Spectacular at Harlem's World Famous Apollo Theater. After a sold out 2018 engagement, two of the most gifted singers on earth returned to lift their voices for one incredible Night Divine.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Bean and Erivo first met in 2014 while performing together in a London concert.The two shared the stage at Bean's album concert at The Apollo Theater in 2017, and again last December for their first annual holiday spectacular, Night Divine. At the end of 2017, the duo released their hit cover video of Taylor Swift's "I Did Something Bad," which garnered a frenzy of media attention, millions of views, and earned high praise from Swift herself.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee



Theatre Marquee for Cynthia Erivo and Shoshana Bean performing in The 2nd Annual Night Divine Holiday Concert at the Apollo Theatre on December 16, 2019 in New York City.



Cynthia Erivo with her Mom



Cynthia Erivo with her mom



Cynthia Erivo with her Mom



