Photo Flash: Take a Look at Opening Night Photos of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in San Francisco
The exclusive West Coast production of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child celebrated the official opening in San Francisco at the Curran Theater. Once preview performances began on October 23, San Francisco and New York became the only destinations in the United States where fans can see the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the most awarded play in theater history.
Get a first look at the opening night photos below!
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
David Abeles, Yanna McIntosh and John Skelley
Erik Evan Olson and Irving Dyson Jr
John Skelley and Benjamin Papac
Jon Steiger
Veronica Getty, Vanessa Getty, Carole Shorenstein Hays and Jeff Hays
Hilary Ronen
Elizabeth Gaine and Colin Callender
Katherine Steele
Rainier Koeners and Stephen Lewin
Jon Steiger, Angela Reed, David Abeles, Sonia Friedman, Yanna McIntosh, John Skelley, Benjamin Papac and Lucas Hall
