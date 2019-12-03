Photo Flash: Take a Look at Opening Night Photos of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in San Francisco

The exclusive West Coast production of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child celebrated the official opening in San Francisco at the Curran Theater. Once preview performances began on October 23, San Francisco and New York became the only destinations in the United States where fans can see the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the most awarded play in theater history.

Get a first look at the opening night photos below!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Jon Steiger, Angela Reed, David Abeles, Sonia Friedman, Yanna McIntosh, John Skelley, Benjamin Papac and Lucas Hall





