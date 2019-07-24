Photo Flash: THIS IS ME Has New Poster and Promo Pics

This is Me is embarking in a new journey, touring around the USA. Part of this new exciting chapter is that new cast and creative team members are joining the ride: Maeve O'Haire, Darby Bixler, Ayesha Hughes, Sydney K. Holts and Karen Johal.

Going back to their initial roots, new promotion photos and poster has been done, were the perfect 1950's housewives are still the strong theme of this comedy.

Barbara Bernardi, Ayesha Hughes, Sydney K. Holts, Karen Johal, Katherine Lieblang, Gabriela Lopez Hernandez and Maeve O'Haire.Maeve O'HaireCast member: Ayesha HughesKaren JohalSydney K. Holts